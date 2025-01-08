Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Broadway at The Hobby Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Originally, when I saw THE BOOK OF MORMON, I thought it was hysterical and profane. Still, I worried about the show’s longevity as a piece of musical theater since it relied so heavily on pop culture references specific to the time it was produced. Also, there were some problematic depictions of the African villagers in Uganda that would read even more insensitive today than they did back in 2011. These thoughts weighed heavily when I went to see this new touring production of the show, but I needn’t worry. It turns out that in 2020, during the pandemic, the show’s original creators sat down and figured out how to adjust the piece to be more timeless and gave the African characters more agency and bigger roles to play. So, this tour sports a slightly revised book that keeps the show fresh and in step with the times. Now, is it still just as offensive as ever? You bet your bunghole that it is! It’s also lively, energetic and features young and wonderful talent that make the most out of poking fun at Mormon missionaries.

If you live under a rock or in a remote African village without Facebook, THE BOOK OF MORMON was developed by Matt Stone, Trey Parker, and Robert Lopez. Trey and Matt infamously created the SOUTH PARK animated series, and Robert Lopez helped conceive the puppet comedy AVENUE Q. They took eight years to develop this one (small workshops that progressively grew larger), which finally opened on Broadway in 2011, launching the careers of Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. These sublimely brilliant guys crafted an insanely fast-paced book that whips out impressive songs bordering on Sondheim in their narrative complexity and density of words. But the twist is the lyrics and plot points are peppered with F-Bombs and jokes about Africa, AIDS, gays, Mormons, Christians, and pedophilia. The combination of well-sung songs about inappropriate observations is the genius of the show. And much like their other ventures, the material has smart things to say in an ultimately heartfelt way. That is why we are talking about this show as a “legacy musical” today: at the core, it is a wonderful friendship that is incredible to watch.

It tells the somewhat simple story of two well-meaning Mormon missionaries assigned to go and testify for the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Uganda. Africa is a setting neither of the two Mormon young men expect nor desire, and they soon realize the location has dire circumstances that could make this harder than they had ever thought. The villagers are angry with God and under attack by a general who wants to mutilate their women. It tests their faith, but through guilt-driven dreams of hell and creative license with their religious mythology, they end up saving the day and some souls along the way. And they also manage to offend every single person in the audience before it's over, and we handily fall in love with them as characters.

Make no mistake, THE BOOK OF MORMON is an ensemble show, but it does ride on its two leads, who play Elder Kevin Price and Elder Arnold Cunningham. For this tour, we are blessed by Sam McLellan and Diego Enrico. Sam is a grizzled veteran who has toured before, and his take on the role is spot-on, and his singing is sublime. As for newbie and recent Molloy University graduate Diego Enrico, he is freaking brilliant! He sings the hell out of his numbers, and he is so sweetly funny in the scripted scenes that the role feels like it was written for him. This dude has the goods! India Shelbi Boone is also really great as Neutrogena… um Nabulungi. She’s so earnest and heartfelt in her role, even if nobody ever gets her name correct. The whole ensemble is up to this one, but I really enjoyed Craig Franke as “not so closeted” Elder Mckinley. Dewight Braxton Jr. is also impressive as both a General and the King of Hell; he makes non-movement as funny as frenetic energy.

One thing that feels more amped up in this touring version directed by Jennifer Werner is the choreography. She really taps into the energy of the young men and the African villagers and expresses that through some incredible movement. I could hear the audience talking at intermission, saying they felt this iteration had more energy and dancing. The sets are great, and the costumes are well-executed. The only issue opening night was a microphone malfunction late in the second act that paused the show for a bit. But I guess all you can say is, “Hasa Diga Eebowai!” and carry on.

At the end of the day, THE BOOK OF MORMON is still charming and pointedly politically incorrect. People who aren’t fans of crude humor, foul language, and satire should steer clear of this one. But if you are a fan of SOUTH PARK, you’ll be amazed at what these guys came up with for a musical. And besides, now this damn thing is a modern classic that has the Tony Awards to back it up. Even if you hate it, too late! It’s made millions, and it has hordes of rabid fans. You can’t stop the Latter-Day Saints; tomorrow belongs to them! Just grab your frog and gold plates and hold your head high! This one is funny, sweet, and totally irreverent.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is a special engagement of the Broadway at the Hobby Center series, and it is not part of their traditional season. It runs only through January 12th, so move fast if you are grabbing tickets at the last minute. Opening night was packed, so Houston loves this show. Just one pro tip! Outside, it is winter, but inside the Hobby Center, it is quite warm. I regretted wearing a sweater, and it lived up to its name! Layer up, but be ready to ditch it once the show gets going. Africa and Hell are hot!

