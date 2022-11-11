Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Six the Musical Packs a Powerful Punch at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Production runs until November 20th

Nov. 11, 2022  
Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard in Six the Musical. Photo by Joan Marcus

The story goes that Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, after meeting during their years at university. They decided to write a musical about the six wives of Henry VIII. Their inspiration, a tiny poem that goes "Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived," has become the basis of a megahit musical that rewrites the narrative of the lives of Henry's wives. In doing so, you want to attend the current tour stop at the Hobby Center.

Amina Faye as Jane Seymour in Six the Musical. Photo by Joan Marcus

Set in a concert setting, Cather of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleaves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr have come together to have audiences vote for who had the worst among them. While the musical begins with a powerful pop song correcting the wrongs of "herstory," the star attraction is each queen's song exhibiting how their lives were the absolute worst while Henry's. Audiences witness each queen singing her heart out in the same vein as a classic pop or R&B song. Catherine of Aragon belts a tune similar to Beyonce in her song No Way. Anne Boleyn exhibits the edgy pop princess in her Lily Allen-like song "Don't Lose Your Head." A tribute to Adele's power ballads arises in Jane Seymour as she discusses how her death after being Henry, a son is tragic. Anne of Cleaves embodies Rhianna as she croons about her rich and extravagant life even after Henry divorces her. Katherine Howard's precise mimicry of Ariana Grande in her song "All You Wanna Do" discusses the men who take advantage of her. This all culminates with Catherine Parr in a stunning 11 o'clock number that Alicia Keys could easily have on her album titled "I Don't Need Your Love." Ultimately, they all acknowledge how terrible their lives were and that people shouldn't compare them but instead learn more about them and do better for the lives of women today.

Cast of Six the Musical. Photo by Joan Marcus

Ultimately, it is impossible to find a flaw with any performances in this tour of Six the Musical. As Catherine of Aragon, Gerianne Perez sets an incredible tone for the production as her powerful singing immediately gets audiences onboard with these six queens. Zan Berube does a superb job of portraying the quirky and funny Anne Boleyn. Berube does an incredible job of portraying these comedic moments eliciting sympathy and laughter. Amina Faye is a magnificent Jane Seymour who allows audiences into her emotions. Terica Marie as Anne of Cleaves is an unapologetically spark plug, igniting the audience to cheers with costume reveals, powerful vocals, and dancing. Marie doesn't ask for attention, she indeed demands applause, and the audience is more than happy to give it to them. Aline Mayagoitia is a phenomenal Katherine Howard, as she delivers the zingers and one-liners with so much enthusiasm. One of the night's favorite lines, Mayagoitia, says it so brilliantly, "I think we can all agree, I'm the ten amongst these threes." Finally, Sydney Parra as the effervescent Catherine Parr is heart-wrenching and beautiful as the song takes an unexpected turn when she doesn't sing about Henry VIII but instead a scorned lover.

Cast of Six the Musical. Photo by Joan Marcus

Design elements of the production, while extraordinary, one particular aspect stands out above the rest. The costumes, my goodness, the costumes elevate the show. During its original run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, they wore prom dresses. However, now they are in powerful skirts and blouses that allow them to move, kick, flip and embody female empowerment. It is no wonder that costume designer, Gabriella Slade, won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Cast of Six the Musical. Photo by Joan Marcus

Overall, you want to take advantage of this tour stop of Six. The entire production is a feast for all ages, and especially an important one in these divided times. It is a joy to see a comedic, empowering, and bold show of all women in this day and age. One must find a ticket to this production no matter the cost.

Cast of Six the Musical. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Six the Musical is running at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts from Tuesday, November 8th to Sunday, November 20th. Weekday evening performances from Tuesday - Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday and Saturday evening performances at 8:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM, and Sunday night performances at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be bought at 800 Bagby St. or at the link below.




From This Author - Armando Urdiales

Armando Urdiales (He/Him/His)”: A second year MS in Theatre Studies at the University of Houston, I have been obsessed with theater since I was a kid. My mothers lullabies were from Andrew Ll... (read more about this author)


November 11, 2022

