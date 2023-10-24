Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTS

TUTS Bring Bloody Pies and Beautiful Songs to Houston

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Photo 4 Photos & Video: See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS

Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTS
Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTS
Sally Wilfert as Mrs. Lovett
Photo by Melissa Taylor

I had never thought of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as a comedy but from the first line of the classic opening number, when the ensemble invites us into this dark operatic, the audience was already laughing. Yes, this is a chiller but it reminds us that the classic chillers were meant to be fun.

Watching Theatre Under the Stars’ infectiously jovial take on Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 classic, I was struck by how much the audience reaction changed my view on the material. Take for instance the duet “Pretty Woman” between Sweeney Todd (Danny Rothman) and the target of his revenge, the despicable Judge Turpin (Brian Mathis). I somehow never noticed that neither man has anything kind or loving to say about women other than their exterior. “Sitting in a window” sounded romantic until I considered that’s all they wanted their women to do. Sweeney himself dedicated his life to avenging the ill-fated Lucy without being able to describe one aspect of her personality. Was that all part of the joke?

I can’t be too hard on myself. With music this emotional it’s difficult not to get swept up in the drama. Sweeney Todd may be the most motivated character in all of theatre. This 19th-century barber gone mad begins the play with an unbreakable will to live and hatred for London. After his false imprisonment, the death of his wife, and the kidnapping of his only child, he seeks revenge on those he finds responsible. All of them.

Judging by the reactions of the woman sitting two seats away from me, this was her first time experiencing Sweeney's journey of blood and cannibalism. She was audibly enraptured by the whole thing. When Sweeney killed, she cheered. When he didn’t kill, she gasped. How I envy anyone who experiences how the story toys with our expectations for the first time.

It feels redundant to say that Sweeney’s former neighbor (and not-so-secret admirer) Mrs. Lovett (Sally Wilfert) stole the show but, for the record, Mrs. Lovett stole the show. How could she not? She’s the greatest cheerleader ever put on stage. When Sweeney succeeds, she’s always there with a congratulatory smile and old English witticism, I’m sure. When he fails, it’s no big deal. There’s never a reason to fret. If only we could all be so lucky to have a Mrs. Lovett in our corner. She’ll appreciate our work and even take our scraps and turn them into delicious treats. 

As a special note, the surprise highlight of the show was Leslie Jackson as Johanna. Here’s a character I never thought too much of delivered spectacularly by a brilliant performer. She made me believe that Antony (Sam Gravitte) would fall in love with her at first sight. Now I wish I could see the Johanna show.

Then of course there’s the ensemble. They’re the ones who remind us that it’s all theater so we should enjoy the ride. Undead, miserable, poor, Londoners have never had so much life in them. I have to acknowledge the effective use of school-age actors who really knew how to mug to the audience.

Of the many things I could compliment about TUTS’ production of Sweeney Todd (the songs, the costumes, the lighting) perhaps the most important is that it’s authentic. This is as close to the original Angela Lansbury/Len Cariou (later played by George Hearn) production as we can reasonably hope. They even kept the spinning pie shop. I can’t tell you how important it is to the soul of this show for that pie shop to spin around. I’m almost ashamed to say that this tale of murder and cannibalism is a delight. If you haven’t experienced this story or if you’re only familiar with the Tim Burton movie, this is a great chance to dig in.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street plays at the Hobby Center until October 29.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Art at a Time Like This Launches 8X5 HOUSTON Exhibition Photo
Art at a Time Like This Launches 8X5 HOUSTON Exhibition

In early November, Art at a Time Like This will launch 8x5 Houston, a public intervention with artworks responding to the mass incarceration crisis. 8x5 Houston is named for the size of the average prison cell and encourages artists to speak out about issues of criminal injustice.

2
Alan Cumming, Renée Elise Goldsberry & Patti LuPone to Kick Off BEYOND BROADWAY Photo
Alan Cumming, Renée Elise Goldsberry & Patti LuPone to Kick Off BEYOND BROADWAY Series at the Hobby Center

Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience as Alan Cumming, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Patti LuPone kick off the new 'Beyond Broadway' series at Hobby Center.

3
Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTS Photo
Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTS

Of the many things I could compliment about TUTS’ production of Sweeney Todd (the songs, the costumes, the lighting) perhaps the most important is that it’s authentic. This is as close to the original Angela Lansbury/Len Cariou (later played by George Hearn) production as we can reasonably hope.

4
Alley Theatre to Kick Off The Holiday Season With Houstons Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS C Photo
Alley Theatre to Kick Off The Holiday Season With Houston's Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL A Christmas Carol

Alley Theatre kicks off the holiday season with Houston's holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol. Artistic Director Rob Melrose's adaptation combines magic, music, and Dickens. The Tony Award-winning production features the Alley's Resident Acting Company and David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge. Experience the timeless tradition of Dickens' beloved tale with colorful costumes, lively dancing, and stunning sets.

From This Author - Christian Gill

Christian Gill - A native Houstonian and aspiring theatre maker, Christian Gill graduated from the University of Houston with a BFA in Playwriting and Dramaturgy. His theatrical pursuits led him to wo... Christian Gill">(read more about this author)

Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTSReview: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at TUTS
Previews: HONEYCOMB TRILOGY Comes to Houston From The Octarine AccordPreviews: HONEYCOMB TRILOGY Comes to Houston From The Octarine Accord
Interview: Christina Wells brings to life 'Mama' from CHICAGO at Theatre Under The StarsInterview: Christina Wells brings to life 'Mama' from CHICAGO at Theatre Under The Stars
Interview: Philip Lehl on adapting SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL for Classical Theatre CompanyInterview: Philip Lehl on adapting SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL for Classical Theatre Company

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
NEXT TO NORMAL in Houston NEXT TO NORMAL
Moore Vision Entertainment (10/20-10/28)Tracker
#Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence in Houston #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company (11/06-11/06)
MJ in Houston MJ
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (11/14-11/19)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Houston Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (11/04-11/04)
Wait Until Dark in Houston Wait Until Dark
The Center for the Arts & Sciences (10/27-11/05)
Houston Symphony presents Halloween Spooktacular for Kids in Houston Houston Symphony presents Halloween Spooktacular for Kids
Jones Hall (10/28-10/28)
The Gator Conspiracy in Houston The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)VIDEOS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Houston Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (3/14-3/14)
Finding Nemo Jr. in Houston Finding Nemo Jr.
National Youth Theater (10/27-10/29)
Girl From the North Country in Houston Girl From the North Country
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/30-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You