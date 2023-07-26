Previews: HONEYCOMB TRILOGY Comes to Houston From The Octarine Accord

Andrew Roblyer, the founder of the Octarine Accord, sent Broadway World Houston the following press release for the Honeycomb Trilogy.

Houston, TX - July 26, 2023 - The Octarine Accord is thrilled to announce open ticket sales for the arrival of the highly anticipated "Honeycomb Trilogy" event, set to captivate audiences from July 29 to August 13, 2023. This groundbreaking theatrical production, written by Mac Rogers, will take center stage at the Midtown Arts and Theatre Center Houston (MATCH), offering an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts and sci-fi aficionados alike.

Inspired by classic science fiction, the "Honeycomb Trilogy" is an epic journey that spans three riveting plays: "Advance Man," "Blast Radius," and "Sovereign." Audiences will be immersed in a dystopian future where humanity's survival is at stake.

Mac Rogers, a master storyteller known for his compelling narratives, brings his unique vision to life with this thrilling trilogy. Rogers’ plays have earned critical acclaim from renowned publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Time Out New York. His work has been praised as one of the most intelligent and complex theatrical events of the year.

Part one of the trilogy, "Advance Man," introduces us to a world on the brink of extinction, as five astronauts are faced with a choice that will determine the fate of humanity. "Blast Radius" takes us 8 years into the future, revealing the consequences of their choice and the arrival of an alien race. "Sovereign" concludes the trilogy with a tense exploration of power and sacrifice as the remnants of humanity struggle to determine their fate.

Under the skillful direction of Andrew Roblyer and three of Houston’s most talented young directors, Brenda Palestina, Sloane Teagle, and Michelle Sosa, the "Honeycomb Trilogy" promises a thought-provoking and immersive experience that transports audiences to an imaginative world. The production features a talented ensemble cast and crew comprising nearly 50 local artists, who bring extraordinary range and depth to this complex work.

"We are thrilled to bring Mac Rogers' 'Honeycomb Trilogy' to the MATCH Theater," said Roblyer, founder of The Octarine Accord. "This extraordinary production pushes the boundaries of storytelling, exploring themes of survival, humanity, and the choices we make in times of crisis. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats from start to finish."

The Octarine Accord offers multiple options for audiences to experience the production, including individual show tickets, a Flex Pass allowing audiences to see each of the three plays on different dates and times at a discounted price, and a Binge Pass, the most cost-effective option, enabling audiences to see all three parts in a single Saturday or Sunday. "Binge-watching our favorite sci-fi shows like ‘Stranger Things’ has become a beloved pastime in this day and age," says Roblyer. "Doing the same with live performers? There’s literally nothing else like it!"

The MATCH, known for its commitment to showcasing innovative and thought-provoking performances, is the perfect venue to host the "Honeycomb Trilogy." With state-of-the-art facilities and an intimate atmosphere, theatergoers will feel fully immersed in the unfolding drama, allowing them to experience the suspense and emotional depth of the production.

Tickets for the "Honeycomb Trilogy" are now available for purchase online at matchouston.org. Due to high demand and limited seating capacity, theater enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don't miss this extraordinary theatrical event.

For more information, including showtimes, ticket pricing, and additional details about “The Honeycomb Trilogy,” please visit www.thehoneycombtrilogy.com.