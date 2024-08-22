Review: MISS RHYTHM: THE LEGEND OF RUTH BROWN at STAGES HOUSTON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ruth Brown is a name most people don’t recognize immediately, but it is one you will never forget once you know of her. The best way to either celebrate or discover this legendary singer is to head to STAGES and catch Sheryl McCallum in MISS RHYTHM: THE LEGEND OF Ruth Brown. This is an original musical written by Sheryl and David Nehls, and it is the type that STAGES does better than anybody else. You are one-on-one with the performer and her cracker-jack jazz, R&B, and rock band. It’s an amazingly intimate and unforgettable experience that covers topics such as racism, women’s issues, and artists’ rights. And did I mention it’s a whole lot of funky fun that will have you clapping and cheering along the way?

This is a revue musical much like ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE or LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL, but there are some key differences. Sheryl McCallum does not play Ruth Brown, nor does she ever do an impersonation of the artist. Sheryl is a Broadway star in her own right, and as a person, she doesn’t look like or sound exactly like Ruth Brown. With her co-creator of this show, David Nehls, they have decided to present this as a monologue from Sheryl dedicated about Ruth’s life and work to the audience. All interwoven into this are songs from Ruth and even video snippets showing the artist in action or in photos. Sheryl treats this all as if she were in a swanky upscale jazz club, and it has that exact feel. She’s warm, funny, and completely engaging.

Sheryl McCallum’s vocal delivery of this material is immaculate. What I appreciated most was she injected her own elegant delivery or sense of humor as each piece called for it. If you know Ruth Brown’s music, you already know that the artist used several styles and delivered them all miraculously. Sheryl is up to either the ballads like “Oh What a Dream” and “Body and Soul” or the more involved comedic stylings of “If I Can’t Sell It, I’ll Keep Sitting on It” and “Cabbage Head.” She makes the patter between lively and engaging by telling the ups and downs of Ruth’s entire life. I left feeling like a friend who could really sing just sat down and talked to me about one of her great idols. It’s that intimate, that personal, and that engaging.

The band is amazing as well. Led by the uber-talented Ronnie “King” Mason, JR through 8/25, or co-creator David Nehls, 8/26 through 10/13, there is nothing they can’t pull off. Brent Nabors on the horns is especially impressive throughout the evening, but all of them shine just as much as the star out front. You really feel like you are seeing a group that has been together for years.

The energy these performers create is infectious. I don’t think I saw one audience member not clapping or tapping along to all the numbers, and they were rapt from start to finish. This is a great time in the theater! It’s one of those shows you go to, and you could see it again and again with friends because it’s simply something you want to share. MISS RHYTHM: THE LEGEND OF Ruth Brown is a uniquely STAGES show. It engages you on a personal level and asks you to become a part of something. I can’t shake it. I can tell you that for days afterward, you will hear Ruth Brown coming out of my car speakers everywhere I go! And if you are my friend… get ready… I am picking you up. We are grabbing a drink at the bar and sitting close to the stage to see this show on a Friday night or Sunday afternoon.

MISS RHYTHM: THE LEGEND OF Ruth Brown runs through October 13th at STAGES. Parking in their garage runs $15, and a concessions stand and bar are available on-site. It plays in the Rochelle and Max Levit Stage with the audience on two sides, and cabaret-style seating is available for select patrons. Pricing varies, with weekdays being a little less than weekends. This performance would be ideal for groups or parties.

