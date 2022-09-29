Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rec Room Presents PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER

Preview performances begin October 20, with an official press opening on Saturday, October 22.

Register for Houston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

Rec Room Arts will begin preview performances on Thursday, October 20 for PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER, written by acclaimed Chicago playwright and frequent Rec Room collaborator, Ike Holter (Exit Strategy, Sender), directed by Matt Hune. The production is the last in Rec Room's 2022 season. Preview performances begin October 20, with an official press opening on Saturday, October 22. Performances will run through November 12.

"Ike Holter has managed to create a funny, heart-breaking, romantic horror that is one of the most suspenseful plays I have come across-just in time for Halloween. Ike is a dear friend and I am excited to continue bringing his work to Houston" said Rec Room Artistic Director Matt Hune.

PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER is a romantic comedy/horror thriller about a young Chicago couple whose first date spirals into a race against an invading force. Caroline and Rolan's night begins as a pretty average date. However, when the city around them exhibits signs that something is terribly wrong, they must quickly learn to trust each other to stand the chance against the horrors outside.

The complete cast of PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER includes Sally Burtenshaw (Josephine), Sophia Marcelle (Caroline), and Gerardo Velasquez (Rolan).

PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER will feature scenic design by Stefan Azizi, costume design by Layla Crear, lighting design by Nicholas Lam, sound design by Robert Meek, and fight and intimacy direction by Kyle Clark. Emma Bacon is the production stage manager.

All Rec Room artists and staff have been fully vaccinated and take part in weekly COVID testing. It is recommended that all patrons receive a complete COVID-19 vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to entering the theater. Boosters are also encouraged for those eligible under CDC guidelines. We recommend that patrons wear a mask inside the theater, however, masks are not required in our building. All policies are subject to change and are dependent on CDC guidance. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe Return.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room now serves pre-packaged charcuterie plates to accompany the wine and beer lists. The Green Room Bar is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.

beacon


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Latinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At Performing Arts HoustonLatinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At Performing Arts Houston
September 28, 2022

Latin-GRAMMY nominees Mariachi Herencia de México are on tour with a brand-new album, Herederos (The Heirs), which pays tribute to the past while looking to the future. Their fifth studio album will be available starting September 30 across all digital platforms.
SCRAMBLED Is Available On Streaming At Mildred's Umbrella TheaterSCRAMBLED Is Available On Streaming At Mildred's Umbrella Theater
September 27, 2022

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company  kicked off their 2022-2023 season with the limited production of SCRAMBLED, by Israeli actress/playwright Rotem Nachmany Directed by: Maya Bitan and Maayan Dubkovsky.
HARRY POTTER: A YULE BALL CELEBRATION To Make Its Worldwide Debut This Fall In Select CitiesHARRY POTTER: A YULE BALL CELEBRATION To Make Its Worldwide Debut This Fall In Select Cities
September 27, 2022

'Have you ever dreamt of attending the Yule Ball?' This fall, you are invited to the unique celebratory gathering, 'Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration', coming to select cities across the globe for the first time ever, all the way from Milan and Montreal to Houston and Mexico City with dates starting November 18 in the US.
Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents COYOTE ON A FENCEDirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents COYOTE ON A FENCE
September 27, 2022

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. will open its 2022-2023 season by exploring the disturbing question: Can one be innocent though proven guilty? In Coyote on a Fence, Illiterate yet affable, Bobby Reyburn loves to do impressions and watch soap operas.
Houston Grand Opera Opens Must-See New Production, THE WRECKERS On October 28Houston Grand Opera Opens Must-See New Production, THE WRECKERS On October 28
September 26, 2022

On October 28, 2022, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open a must-see new production of Dame Ethel Smyth's epic 1906 opera The Wreckers. This will be the first-ever full-scale production of The Wreckers from a major American opera company.