Rec Room Presents PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER

Rec Room Arts will begin preview performances on Thursday, October 20 for PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER, written by acclaimed Chicago playwright and frequent Rec Room collaborator, Ike Holter (Exit Strategy, Sender), directed by Matt Hune. The production is the last in Rec Room's 2022 season. Preview performances begin October 20, with an official press opening on Saturday, October 22. Performances will run through November 12.

"Ike Holter has managed to create a funny, heart-breaking, romantic horror that is one of the most suspenseful plays I have come across-just in time for Halloween. Ike is a dear friend and I am excited to continue bringing his work to Houston" said Rec Room Artistic Director Matt Hune.

PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER is a romantic comedy/horror thriller about a young Chicago couple whose first date spirals into a race against an invading force. Caroline and Rolan's night begins as a pretty average date. However, when the city around them exhibits signs that something is terribly wrong, they must quickly learn to trust each other to stand the chance against the horrors outside.

The complete cast of PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER includes Sally Burtenshaw (Josephine), Sophia Marcelle (Caroline), and Gerardo Velasquez (Rolan).

PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER will feature scenic design by Stefan Azizi, costume design by Layla Crear, lighting design by Nicholas Lam, sound design by Robert Meek, and fight and intimacy direction by Kyle Clark. Emma Bacon is the production stage manager.

All Rec Room artists and staff have been fully vaccinated and take part in weekly COVID testing. It is recommended that all patrons receive a complete COVID-19 vaccination regimen at least 14 days prior to entering the theater. Boosters are also encouraged for those eligible under CDC guidelines. We recommend that patrons wear a mask inside the theater, however, masks are not required in our building. All policies are subject to change and are dependent on CDC guidance. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe Return.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room now serves pre-packaged charcuterie plates to accompany the wine and beer lists. The Green Room Bar is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.