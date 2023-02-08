Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Professor Paul Liptz, 2023 Horvitz Scholar in Residence, Comes to The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC This Month

Liptz will speak on Israel at 75: The Fascinating Story of Modern Israel from February 13- 28.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Professor Paul Liptz, 2023 Horvitz Scholar in Residence, Comes to The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC This Month

The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC (the J) Professor Paul Liptz will speak on Israel at 75: The Fascinating Story of Modern Israel as this year's Bunny and Leo Horvitz Scholar-in-Residence, Feb. 13- 28. Presented by the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center Bobbi and Vic Samuels Center for Jewish Living & Learning, this year's program marks the 29th year for the Residency.

The Residency was established in 1989 by Bunny Horvitz to honor the memory of her husband, Dr. Leo Horvitz who served the Houston Jewish community in many capacities. In 1995 to honor the blessed memory of Bunny, the program was renamed the Bunny and Leo Horvitz Scholar-in-Residence. The series continues to reflect their dedication to excellence in Jewish education for the entire community. Opening night, Monday, Feb. 13, 7:30 P.M. launches the Residency with Israel at 75: Who Would Have Imagined?

A social historian, Prof. Liptz was on the Tel Aviv University faculty for 40 years, teaching Israeli graduate and undergraduate students in the Department of Middle East and African History, and five years at the International School. Prior to that, he was at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem which included activities with the Melton Center for Jewish Education in the Diaspora. He taught graduate students at the Hebrew Union College in Jerusalem for 25 years and for the World Union for Progressive Judaism. His wide range of topics include the Yishuv (Pre-State), the Modern State of Israel, Nationalism in the Middle East, Modern Jewish History, Israeli Society, and the Contemporary Middle East. In the Israel Army reserves, he was involved in the 1982 War in Lebanon and, after serving in a field unit, he transferred to the education section where he lectured officers and non-commissioned officers on non-military realms. Prof. Liptz is still active in Israel and is involved in various academic and educational fields. Since the 1970s, he has traveled the world, serving as a lecturer/scholar/facilitator in some 20 countries, including Poland, Belarus, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Russia and Ukraine. In January 2020 he was the month-long Scholar-in-Residence with the Orange County Jewish Community Scholar Program (OCCSP). Born in Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), Professor Liptz came to Israel as a volunteer on June 4, 1967, one day before the Six Day War. He stayed, became a citizen, and married Brenda. They have 4 children and 12 grandchildren.

"This year Israel celebrates 75 years of Statehood," commented Marilyn Hassid, 2023 Residency Coordinator. "The Horvitz Committee wanted to focus on Modern Israel as a salute to this momentous occasion. Paul Horvitz, a Committee Member, learned about Prof. Liptz from former Houstonians Roz and Elliot Vogelfanger who are involved with the Orange County Program. Their enthusiastic recommendation along with OCCSP's Director, Arie Katz, sealed the deal."

Prof. Liptz offers the following theme for his Residency: "This young country has experienced dramatic changes and challenges, surrounded by enemies and some friends, absorbing Jews from around the world, moving from a socialist to capitalist economy and trying desperately to define the "Jewish State" with an Arab minority." Prof. Liptz will present three multi-part classes. Series I: People focuses on David Ben Gurion, Golda Meir, Menachem Begin, and Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu. Series II: Events covers The Six Day War, Start-Up Nation, and Israel in a Better Middle East. Series III: Groups offers an in-depth discussion of The Israeli Black Panthers and Beta Israel/Ethiopian Jews. Numerous community lectures will also be offered addressing women's issues, Yemenite Jews, Israel post-election, and the Arab Minority.

Due to a generous donation from Shirley and Sig Horvitz and Carol and Paul Horvitz, this year's program is entirely free. For more information, a complete list of programs, and to register, visit erjcchouston.org/Horvitz or email Marissa Cardona at mcardona@erjcchouston.org.




