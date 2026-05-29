Photos: Tyce Green and More in Character for THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Houston

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Houston Broadway Theatre has revealed the cast, and is giving an inside look for Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Wortham Center playing June 16–July 5 with a full 21-piece live orchestra on stage; marking the first time this expanded orchestration will be performed in the United States.

Based on the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the Academy Award winning-musical score with new music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz with book by Peter Parnell. Premiering in Berlin in 1999 as Der Glöckner von Notre Dame, with an earlier book by James Lapine, the musical was Disney Theatrical Productions first musical to premiere outside the United States, running for three years and becoming one of Berlin's longest-running musicals. The English language version opened at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2014 with a revised book by Peter Parnell.

Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame cast includes Alvin Crawford as Dom Claude Frollo; Veronica Otim as Esmeralda; Tyce Green as Quasimodo; Alec Nevin as Phoebus de Martin; Diego Guevara as Clopin Trouillefou; and Jacquelyne Paige, James Zannelli, Ethan Achee, Andrew Nehme Nicolas, Ben Knight, Sharon Robinson, Mac Miles, Carlos Pérez, Max Ilan, Sara Beth Knight, Jordan Eagle, Cameron Redwine, and Luke Weber in the ensemble.

Directed by Joe Calarco, who last year directed the critically acclaimed American Psycho for HBT, the production team includes Choreography and Associate Direction by Hope Easterbrook; Music Supervision by Michael Ferrara; Music Direction by Andrew Orbison; Associate Music Direction by Noah Turner; Fight Direction by Kyle Clark; Intimacy Coordinator: Nancy Lynch; Casting by Jason Styres; Scenic Design by Tim Mackabee; Costume Design by Johanna Pan; Lighting Design by Tyler Micoleau; Sound Design by Andrew Harper; Projection and Video Design by Greg Emetaz; Wig and Hair Design by Tommy Kurzman; Makeup Design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche; Prop Supervision by Charly Topper; Production Stage Manager Ryan Gohsman; Production Manager Chris Gray; General Manager Reed Ridgley; and Associate General Manager Lauren Janoschka.

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