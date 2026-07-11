Review: BROADWAY AND BEYOND: CELEBRATING 30 SHOWS WITH HOLLAND VAVRA at STAGES

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One of Houston's defining strengths is its vibrant performing arts community. In a city filled with exceptional talent, only a select few artists earn the distinction of becoming local icons. Holland Vavra is unquestionably one of them.

With Broadway and Beyond: Celebrating 30 Shows with Holland Vavra, a commissioned production at Stages, Vavra creates, writes, and, in her own words, "overly gesticulates" through a tightly crafted 80-minute celebration of her career. More than a retrospective, the production pays tribute to her legacy at Stages while showing why she remains a beloved and enduring theatrical performer.

Vavra is greeted with entrance applause reserved for hometown legends as she steps onto the Levitt Stage at Stages. From the moment she begins, it is clear the audience is in the hands of a seasoned entertainer. She blends stories, self-deprecating humor, and powerhouse vocals, creating an evening that feels less like a retrospective and more like a conversation with an old friend. Each number carries the warmth and charisma that have made her a fixture of Houston theatre for more than three decades.

Holland Vavra and Brooke Wilson

Photo by Melissa Taylor

The evening highlights both the breadth of Vavra's career and the versatility that has defined it. She opens with a spirited rendition of "Ya Got Trouble" from The Music Man, setting an energetic tone while reminding audiences of her impeccable comedic timing. Other standout moments include a playful, genre-hopping take on Dolly Parton's "9 to 5," which evolves through several musical theatre styles, and a stunning performance of "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress. Stripped of the comedy that dominates much of the evening, the latter serves as a poignant reminder that Vavra is as compelling in moments of vulnerability as she is in comedy.

While Vavra could easily command the stage for the entire 80-minute performance alone, she is joined by two of Houston's finest collaborators. Music director Ben Childress proves to be more than an accompanist, matching Vavra beat for beat with strong musicianship, rich vocals, and a strong sense of chemistry. Longtime friend and fellow Houston favorite Brooke Wilson also appears several times throughout the evening, their affection evident in every exchange. Their rendition of "For Good" from Wicked provides one of the show's most touching moments, celebrating not only the song's message but also the decades-long friendship that gives it such emotional resonance.

The production is further elevated by Stages' creative team. Scenic designer Joel Burkholder crafts an elegant, understated set that never competes with the performers, instead providing a refined backdrop reflecting the production values for which Stages is known. The simplicity of the design keeps the evening's storytelling and music In Focus while creating a visually engaging space.

Holland Vavra

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Lighting designer Janessa A. Harris complements the production with a design that is both dynamic and evocative. One moment, the audience is enveloped in the intimacy of a star-filled sky; the next, they are transported into the spectacle of a Broadway musical. Harris navigates these tonal shifts with precision, allowing the lighting to enhance each story and musical number without calling undue attention to itself.

Broadway and Beyond is far more than a retrospective of Vavra’s career. It is a celebration of the enduring relationship between an artist, a theatre, and the community that has embraced them both for decades. Holland Vavra's talent has long made her one of Houston's most beloved performers, but what makes this evening memorable is the genuine joy she exudes from the stage. Every laugh, every story (cue a funny story involving another local favorite, Susan Koozin), and every song serves as a reminder that her greatest gift has never been simply entertaining audiences, but making them feel like part of the experience.

Whether you've followed Vavra's career since her first appearance at Stages or are discovering her for the first time, Broadway and Beyond captures the magic of live theatre at its most personal. It is a fitting tribute to one of Houston's theatrical treasures and a concise testament to the lasting impact a single artist can have on a city's cultural identity.

Ben Childress and Holland Vavra

Photo by Melissa Taylor







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