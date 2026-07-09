Houston Broadway Theatre Cancels FALSETTOS Citing Production and Financial Constraints

Houston Broadway Theatre (HBT), under the leadership of President Tyce Green, has canceled its upcoming production of Falsettos, which had been scheduled to play the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts' Zilkha Hall from July 28 through August 16.

The company described the decision as a difficult one, made in response to a combination of production, staffing, scheduling, and financial constraints. HBT said it is communicating directly with the artists, creatives, crew, ticket holders, and production partners involved regarding next steps.

"Houston Broadway Theatre has made the difficult decision to cancel Falsettos due to production, staffing, scheduling, and financial constraints," a representative for the company said. "We are communicating directly with artists, creatives, crew, ticket holders, and production partners regarding next steps. HBT is extremely proud of the success of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and by closing the season now, we can focus on taking prudent financial steps to ensure a continued future."

The William Finn and James Lapine musical had been slated to feature Zachary Prince as Marvin, Tyce Green as Whizzer, Bex Odorisio as Trina, and Max Wolkowitz as Mendel, with Joe Calarco directing. Calarco previously directed HBT's American Psycho and this year's Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Ticket holders with questions are encouraged to reach out to the theatre directly. More information is available at houstonbroadwaytheatre.org.