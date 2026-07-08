Video: First Preview of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Alley Theatre Revealed

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A new promotional clip for THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, the psychological thriller opening Alley Theatre's Season 80 in Houston, is now available from the company. The video offers a preview of the production, which centers on Rachel, a woman struggling with dependency who must reconstruct her fragmented memories to uncover what happened to a missing girl.

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel from Paula Hawkins' bestselling novel, which also inspired a major film adaptation. The stage version poses a central question that drives its tension: who can you trust when you can't trust yourself? The thriller format leans into unreliable narration and psychological suspense drawn directly from the source material.

The production is directed by Casey Stangl and features Alley Theatre's Resident Acting Company. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN was announced as the lead production for the theatre's landmark 80th season. Tickets are available at alleytheatre.org/girl.

Alley Theatre, the Tony Award-winning Houston institution, has kept a busy season, with MISERY also currently running. A recent behind-the-scenes video from the company detailed how the props team staged the infamous ankle hobbling scene from that Stephen King thriller.

More on Alley Theatre Recent Articles Video: MISERY Props Team Explains the Ankle Hobbling Scene at Alley Theatre

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