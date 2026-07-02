Video: MISERY Props Team Explains the Ankle Hobbling Scene at Alley Theatre

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One of the most notorious moments in Stephen King's MISERY is the ankle hobbling scene, and audiences at Houston's Alley Theatre have been watching it play out live every night. Now, the theatre's props team has shared a behind-the-scenes video explaining exactly how they pulled off the effect onstage.

MISERY is based on King's 1987 novel and adapted for the stage by William Goldman. The story follows romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his self-described number one fan, Annie Wilkes, only to find himself held captive and forced to write a new book to her specifications. The hobbling scene, in which Annie breaks Paul's ankles to prevent his escape, is among the production's most technically demanding moments.

The Alley production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner and stars Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Annie Wilkes and Chris Hutchison as Paul Sheldon, a real-life married couple taking on the show's two central roles. The production closes out the theatre's 2025-26 season.

BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the production, noting that the technical elements put the 1990 film to shame, and first-look photos and video were released earlier in the run.

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