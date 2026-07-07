THE GONDOLIERS to Open at Wortham Theater Center with Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston

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The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston will celebrate its 75th season with a new production of The Gondoliers, presented over two weekends, July 18–19 and July 25–26, at the Cullen Theater in the Wortham Theater Center.

Gilbert and Sullivan's beloved operetta returns to the Houston stage for the first time since 2017 and also marks the 40th anniversary of the Wortham Theater Center, where the Society presented The Gondoliers as the inaugural production in the Cullen Theater in 1987.

Set in Venice, The Gondoliers follows brothers Marco and Giuseppe, whose lives are turned upside down when they discover that one of them is the heir to a distant kingdom—but no one knows which. As mistaken identities, unexpected marriages, and questions of class and duty collide, the operetta unfolds with Gilbert and Sullivan's signature wit and satirical humor.

Returning to direct is Houston native and New York-based director, choreographer, and performer Alyssa Weathersby, who previously helmed the Society's production of Iolanthe. Music Director Dr. Clifton Evans also returns to the company, having previously served as assistant conductor and music director. He is currently Director of Orchestral Activities and Professor of Conducting at Oklahoma City University, as well as Artistic Director of the Oklahoma Youth Orchestras. Gregory D. McDaniel serves as assistant music director.

Performances will take place Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cullen Theater in the Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Avenue in Houston.

Tickets start at $25, and early purchase is recommended as performances frequently sell out.

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