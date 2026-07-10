Review: HOLLAND VAVRA: BROADWAY AND BEYOND at Stages Houston

NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. Sign Up

Holland Vavra has been a member of Houston’s theatre community since before she was born. Yes, you read that right: her first stage appearance was in utero, while her mother performed in Pippin, a show Vavra herself would later appear in more than once.

Since then, Houston has been fortunate to have Vavra as a beloved presence at more than one of our local theatres for over two decades. Now, she celebrates her 30th production at Stages with a cabaret that is warm, funny, heartfelt, and thoroughly delightful.

The show is billed as a backward trip through Vavra’s career, featuring songs from productions in which she has starred. But she proudly explains that the evening is unscripted, which means audiences also get a generous helping of songs she simply loves to sing...and songs she has always wanted to sing. (I am also officially adding my vote for a Stages Houston production of Waitress.)

Vavra showcases her voice beautifully through soaring ballads, country favorites, and Broadway hits. It is also very fun to learn more about her and her career as she tells stories in between numbers. She shares the stage with friend and fellow actress Brooke Wilson, along with accompanist and musical director Ben Childress. Together, they create an intimate evening that feels less like a retrospective and more like being invited into a room full of stories, laughter, and genuinely great music.

For those who already know and love Vavra, this cabaret is a slam dunk. For those who do not, it is the perfect introduction, and a quick way to understand why she has become such a treasured part of Houston theatre. Welcome to the fan club.

My only complaint is that the show is simply too short. I could have happily listened to Vavra’s songs and stories for twice as long. If you do not already have tickets, get them before they are gone. This is a wonderful celebration of a remarkable local talent, and one theatre fans should not miss.

HOLLAND VAVRA: BROADWAY AND BEYOND runs through July 26th with performances Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:00pm, and a 4:00pm show on Sunday. For more info on the theatre and production visit stageshouston.com.