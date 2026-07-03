A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE To Play Pearl Theatre

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The Sankofa Collective is continuing its 12th theatrical season: The Masks We Wear with its highly anticipated production of the Tennessee Williams classic, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE.

A Streetcar Named Desire introduces us to a mysterious woman, Blanche DuBois (Tene A. Carter), arriving in New Orleans clinging to memory because the truth feels too heavy to hold. As she reunites with her sister Stella (Briana Monet) and her brutal new beau Stanley (LeAndro Salazar), the truth behind all performance is slowly exposed. This timeless American drama lays bare how fragile fantasy can be when reality refuses to play along.

"Blanche is often remembered for her fragility, but in playing her what I've discovered is her incredible determination to keep believing in beauty, even after life has given her every reason not to,' says actress Tene A. Carter, who stars as Blanche. 'I hope audiences leave with a little more compassion for Blanche and everyone else who we so often misunderstand."

"The Streetcar film starring Brando and Vivian Leigh was one of my favorite of my grandmother's favorite films and I know well why. It asks what happens when the world values power over compassion. Tennessee Williams wrote this play nearly eighty years ago but the exploration of masculinity and mental health remains timely today. At Sankofa, we're interested in the humanity beneath these iconic characters through the lens of marginalized communities. We have a Black Blanche and a Cuban Stanley. We intentionally are inviting audiences, especially communities of color, to examine the ways hurt people hurt people.' - Alric Davis, Founding Artistic Director

This production continues The Sankofa Collective's commitment to exposing, educating and enriching the Houston community with art that is artistically compelling and socially resonant.

Performances will take run July 17-20, 2026 at the Pearl Theatre, located at 14803 Park Almeda Drive. Tickets can be purchased on Sankofa Collecrtive's website.

ABOUT THE SANKOFA COLLECTIVE

Sankofa (noun) - is a West African word which expresses the importance of preserving the history and knowledge gained in the past and bringing it into the present in order to create a promising future. The Sankofa Collective, formerly known as The Bayou Theatre Company, is a theatre organization here in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2013, we exist with the purpose to expose, educate and enrich the lives of at-risk youth and adults to theatre. It was established to utilize the performing arts as an outreach and entertainment source to the underserved population of the Greater Houston community and beyond. The programs and entertainment offered provide a positive alternative to otherwise negative activities and associations. The Sankofa Collective exists to do that with artistic expression through theatre, design, dance, film and visual arts in order to reignite passion and create lasting theatrical memories by building upon those who came before us. We create room for marginalized artists to secure promising futures in the arts.

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