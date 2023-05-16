Photos: First Look at THE BEST OF EVERYTHING at Main Street Theater

The production runs May 20 - June 18, 2023.

Main Street Theater (MST) is producing Julie Kramer's adaptation of Rona Jaffe's 1958 bestseller, The Best of Everything, about ambitious secretaries in the big city. Check out all new photos below!

The production runs May 20 - June 18, 2023. Performances are Thursday - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Tickets are $35 - $59. Opening night is Saturday, May 20 at 7:30pm (with at 6:45pm pre-show reception).. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Photo Credit: Pin Lim / Forest Photography

close sound sound