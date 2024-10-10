Photos: Alley Theatre Presents THE JANEIAD At Hubbard Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See first look photos of Alley Theatre's production of The Janeiad, by Anna Ziegler and directed by Rob Melrose. The production runs October 11 - November 3, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre. The work is the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award Recipient.

Longing for a lost love connects Jane to Penelope. While Penelope waits for Odysseus to return from the Trojan War, Jane’s husband was lost to 9/11. Penelope kindles an eternal hope for her husband’s return, yet Jane is counting on the miraculous for her reconciliation. Do you believe in miracles?

Tickets and more information available at www.alleytheatre.org or 713-220-5700.

