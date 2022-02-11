PETE THE CAT to be Presented at Main Street Theater

"If you want to be cool, just be you!" Main Street Theater brings Pete the Cat and this message we all need to hear to the stage in a fun, lively musical that will delight the whole family. Performances will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002:

Sundays, February 27, March 6 and 13, 2022 at 12:30pm and 3:30pm and

Saturdays, March 26 and April 2, 2022 at 10:30am and 1:30pm.

Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances:

Sensory-Friendly / Relaxed Performance: Mar. 13 at 12:30pm

Audio Described Performance: Mar. 13, 2022 and 3:30pm (email vivienne@mainstreettheater.com to reserve)

ASL Performance: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:30pm

About Pete the Cat

Everybody loves Pete, the groovy, guitar playing cool cat. Everyone but Jimmy, the world's most organized second grader. But all that changes when Pete the Cat and Jimmy take a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. The whole family will love Pete's hilarious, jazzy antics in this toe-tapping musical! Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older.

The musical has book and lyrics by Sarah Hammond, music by Will Aronson, and is based on the Pete the Cat series of books by Kimberly and James Dean.

About the Production

Pete the Cat is directed and choreographed by Daria Allen. Musical direction by Eduardo Guzman. The cast includes Seth Cunningham, Tyler Galindo, Brock Hatton, Matt Hurt, Shannon Nichols, and Diana Alcaraz Villa. The design team is Matt Lewis (set design), David Gipson (lighting design), Victoria Nicolette Gist (costume design), Shawn W. St. John (sound design), Lee O Barker (properties design), and Sarah Sneesby (choreography). Mary McNeely is the stage manager.