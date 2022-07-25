On The Verge Theatre Announces Cast of RUNAWAYS

On the Verge Theatre has announced the cast for Runaways, playing August 5 - August 21, 2022.

Mia Heckler as Mia - Mia Heckler is so excited to be working on Runaways alongside these amazing artists. Credits: Inspiration-James and the Giant Peach (Spider), Queensbury- Lady of Agreda (Jeronima), AD Players- Godspell, HITS Miller Outdoor Theatre- Footloose (Ariel), Legally Blond (Elle), Crazy For You (Irene), TUTS- A Christmas Story. Cantor at St. Vincent de Paul and worship singer at Trinity Downtown. She would like to thank God, her family, Peter, the production team, and cast! Ecclesiastes 3:11

Stefan Herrera as Stefan - Stefan Herrera will be in grade 9 at HSPVA. His favorite credits include Evan (13 The Musical), Bobby Strong (Urinetown), and Bat Boy (Bat Boy). Stefan enjoys breakdancing and relaxing with friends. He is grateful for the opportunity to perform for you tonight with On the Verge! Enjoy the show.

Kyree Cook as Kyree - Kyree is a Las Vegas native and is new to Houston. Singing since she could talk, she has always loved performing. Being on stage and giving her all is an amazing feeling! Kyree can't wait to see what's next!

Gia Ochsenbein as Gia - Gia is in her sophomore year at California Institute of the Arts where she is getting a BFA in Acting. She has previously worked in collaboration with TUTS, HITS, Alley Theater and Houston Grand Opera. She is so excited to be back in her city collaborating with such amazing artists!

Ashton Booth as Ashton - Ashton Booth is a senior at Kinder HSPVA in the Dance Department! He is so excited to be in this production of Runaways! Recent credits include Hairspray (Ensemble/Dance Captain) and Dreamgirls (Ensemble/Dance Captain) at Kinder HSPVA. Ashton would also like to thank his friends, family, and creative team for their support!

Declan Barbosa as Declan - Declan Barbosa has been performing since 2016 and is so excited to be a part of this show. He was recently honored to receive a Tommy Tune nomination for his role as Bobby Pepper' in St. Agnes' performance of "Curtains." Declan has previously been in Les Miserables, Cabaret, Heathers and more.

Elena Vazquez as Elena - Elena Vazquez is excited to be a part of Runaways! Elena studied theater at the College of the Mainland, where she received an AA. Additionally, she has studied at Humphreys School of Musical Theater and the Alley Theatre. She would like to thank her parents and family for their continued support.

Rizal Patagoc as Rizal - Former roles include: Olaf in Frozen (Disney Junior), Thomas O'Malley in Aristocats (Disney Kids), Le Fou in Beauty and the Beast (Disney Junior), Caterpillar in Alice in Wonderland (Disney Kids), Rooster Hannigan in Annie (Disney Kids), Chief Tiger Bamboo in Peter Pan (Disney Junior), The Grand Duke in Cinderella (Disney Junior), Pongo in 101 Dalmatians (Disney Kids), Milky White in Into the Woods (Full Length), and Magic Carpet in Aladdin (Disney Junior).

Sethe Nguyen as Sethe - Originally from Vietnam, Sethe Nguyen came to Houston where she discovered her love for theatre, and is now working on earning her Bachelor's degree in Acting at Texas Tech University. She hopes to become a professional actor and make a living out of her passion.

Jazmyn Bogany as Jazmyn - Jazmyn Bogany is making her On The Verge Theatre Company debut in Runaways. Jazmyn, a graduate of UHD, is a rising actress that has starred in theatre productions of A Raisin in the Sun, Steel Magnolias, and The Wiz. She gives honor to God for her talent.

Ainsley Hylton as Ainsley - Ainsley Hylton is a current senior at Sam Houston State University in the Musical Theatre program and has appeared onstage there in productions such as Once On This Island and Memphis. He was most recently in a production of James and the Giant Peach at Inspiration Stage.

Kaitlyn Gibson as Kaitlyn - Kaitlyn Diane Gibson is the oldest daughter of Branden and Tia Gibson. Some of her most recent leading roles include: Beth in Little Women, Annie in Annie! and Ti Moune in Once on This Island Jr. She is excited to officially make her professional stage debut in Runaways with On the Verge Theatre!

Created from interviews with homeless children and those in orphanages, "Runaways" is a collection of songs, dances and spoken word pieces about personal struggle and the world at large as seen through the eyes of children in New York City in the '70s. Through their heart-felt stories, it focuses on personal struggles and asks the question: Why can't children remain children? We just want to be kids. "Runaways" is performed exclusively by students from Houston area high school and college students!



By Elizabeth Swados

"Working with teenagers is exhilarating! Not only are they filled with excitement and joy, but they are also hugely creative and imaginative! Their high energy and exuberance are infectious," says Ron Jones and Bruce Lumpkin, Producing Artistic Directors.

On the Verge Theatre Company is a new, dynamic and provocative theatre experience brought to Houston by accredited Producing Artistic Directors Bruce Lumpkin and Ron Jones. On the Verge Theatre strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment by producing vital, quality works from Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional Theatre, and original playwrights. On the Verge aims to serve the community by addressing diversity in programming and maintain a creative, nurturing, and collaborative environment for artists.

Bruce Lumpkin began his directing career as Resident Director for TUTS' Humphrey School of Musical Theatre in the late '70's. This experience brought him to the attention of Tony award winner, Director/Choreographer, Tommy Tune, who saw his production of Company at TUTS. Under Tune's wing and later as collaborator, he worked on all of Tommy's Shows from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas through Grand Hotel which he co-directed on the West End at the Dominion Theatre. Off Broadway Bruce directed Summer of '69 and Criss Angel's Mindfreak. Working in many regional theatres for over 20 years, he won the Barrymore Award for Best Director and Best Musical for his revisionist look at Cabaret at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia Currently Bruce is in the process of developing a new piece based on the life of George Balanchine. Bruce is a member of AEA and SDC.

Ron Jones is celebrating 51 years of theatre experience as an actor, director, producer, and educator. He is a graduate of The Trinity Rep Conservatory in Providence Rhode Island and holds an MFA in acting and directing from Rhode Island College. He was a Theatre Instructor in The Houston Independent School District for 18 years and a Theatre Professor in the Lone Star College (where he was Artistic Director of The Kingwood and Cy-Fair Theatre Departments) for 18 years. In addition, he has taught acting classes for Stages Rep Theatre, Theatre Under the Stars, and The Ensemble Theatre. He is the former Artistic Director of Way Off Broadway Productions, New Heights Theatre, and Celebration Theatre. Ron has acted in over 100 productions, directed over 150 shows, and has been a member of Actor's Equity Association for 32 years. In New York, Ron directed at Theatre for the New City. He also directed two plays at The Edinburgh Festival. He has worked with Tennessee Williams, Mark Medoff, and Jack Heifner. He was a UIL One-Act Play Adjudicator for 23 years and has been A Tommy Tune Awards judge. He has served on The Board of Directors at The Actor's Workshop and Queensbury Theatre.

General admission tickets are $35. Parking is free for all patrons. Single tickets are now on-sale at onthevergetheatre.org.