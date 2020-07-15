Miller Outdoor Theatre Cancels All Performances Through the End of August 2020

In accordance with the CDC's and the County's most recent guidelines, the Miller Theatre Advisory Board has made the decision to cancel all performances through the end of August 2020.

"We are striving to preserve as much of the 2020 season as possible with the hope of reopening in September," a statement on the theatre's site reads. "All scheduling is taking into consideration that we need to give our partnering organizations time to regroup, rehearse, and prepare to bring you the same spectacular performances Miller is known for."

The theatre ensures that when it is able to reopen, it will have all necessary required protocols in place to meet the guidelines that the city and state mandate. This is done out of an abundance of caution and with the health a safety of the fans, attendees, and city in mind.

"These decisions have not been easy and we are so grateful for your support during these difficult times," the statement reads.

If you would like to donate to Miller, click here.

Read the full statement here.

