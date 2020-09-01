Mildred's Umbrella Theater & Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston Present OH MY GOD by Anat Gov

The production will be available for viewing October 13-25, 2020.

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company kicks off their 2020-2021 season in collaboration with The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, with the production of OH MY GOD, by renowned Israeli playwright, Anat Gov. Originally presented as a reading in our 2019 FEMFEST HOUSTON:VOICES OF ISRAEL reading series, the full production will be offered as a digital recording, available for viewing October 13-25, 2020. The production will be done with the support of the Consulate General of Israel in Houston

Directed by Amelia Rico, and filmed by Ricornel Productions, OH MY GOD features Sammi Sicinski and Rhett Martinez, reprising their roles from the 2019 reading performance.

Synopsis:

OH MY GOD is a dark comedy that explores what could happen if God walked into a therapist's office. Ella, a psychotherapist with problems of her own, has a turbulent relationship with God. Imagine her skepticism, anger and fear when God chooses her, insisting she help him solve his problems in just one hour.

"Regardless of belief, Oh My God is a fascinating discussion of faith in a secular society between a woman of science and the immortal symbol of Faith with a message that we all possess the ability to change and improve. Even God.- Broadway World

Tickets will be free with registration online at www.erjcchouston.org/theatre starting September 1,2020.

For more information, e-mail info@mildredsumbrella.com.

Show Details

OH MY GOD , by Anat Gov

Where: Online at www.erjcchouston.org/theatre

When: Registration begins September 1, 2020. Film will be available for viewing October 13-25, 2020

Tickets are free, with donations appreciated.

