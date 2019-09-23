Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co. Presents FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ISRAEL

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company (MU) kicks off the 2019-2020 season with FEMFEST HOUSTON: Voices of Israel, a weekend of staged readings by female Israeli playwrights hosted by the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston (JCC) with the support of the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest. The series consists of three Houston premiere readings playing December 7 and 8, 2019, at the JCC's Joe Frank Theatre.

FEMFEST HOUSTON: Voices of Israel was born when the Office of Cultural Affairs at the Israeli Consulate reached out to Mildred's Umbrella to find a collaborative opportunity in which Houston audiences could experience the artistic talents of female writers from Israel. As Houston's only theater company focused on preserving and promoting women's stories, Mildred's Umbrella embraced the opportunity to highlight new works from Israeli women playwrights for the Houston community. This project will be the inaugural reading series in an effort to highlight new work by women from around the globe.

The first play, O GOD, by the late Anat Gov, shows us what would happen if God walked into a therapist's office. Ella, a psychotherapist with problems of her own, has a turbulent relationship with God. Imagine her skepticism, anger, and fear when God chooses her, insisting she help him solve his problems in just one hour. Directed by Elizabeth Keel.

The second play, MATERNITY, by Hana Vazana Grinwald, is an experimental look at the thousands of babies who vanished from their families - new immigrants from Yemen who were living in refugee camps in Israel in the 1950's. Maternity brings the silenced voices of the mothers of the abducted children to life, and finds a connection between them and the immigrant mothers of today. Directed by Leighza Walker.

The last play, VERSACE, by playwright and journalist, Michal Aharoni, tells a story of love among criminals in the witness protection program. This energetic comedy will finish the series. Directed by Jon Harvey. NY based Israeli Playwright and Journalist, Michal Aharoni will be attending the reading and participating in the talkback.

Talkbacks with the cast, Artistic Director of Mildred's Umbrella, and representatives from the Consulate General of Israel, Office of Cultural Affairs will take place after each performance.

Tickets for FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ISRAEL are on sale now at www.mildredsumbrella.com. For more information, call 832-463-0409 or e-mail info@mildredsumbrella.com.





