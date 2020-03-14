Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co And Asia Society Texas Center Present FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ASIA

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company and Asia Society Texas Center present a celebration of women's voices as we stage three readings of Houston premiere plays by Asian and Asian American women over two days. The series highlights the talents and accomplishments of women playwrights across the globe.

FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ASIA is the second project in the FEMFEST reading series, and will be presented in collaboration with Asia Society Texas Center, at their performance space at 1370 Southmore Blvd.Houston, TX 77004.

The first play will be performed on Friday, May 15 at 7:30pm. THE HATMAKER'S WIFE, is by award-winning playwright, Lauren Yee. Synopsis: When a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, their new house reveals the magical tale of its previous inhabitants: an old hatmaker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat. This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to redefine the ideas of family, home, and true love itself. Directed by Christine Jugueta.

The second play, PEACHES, is by Korean American Playwright, Soo-Jin Lee, and will be presented May 16 at 2:30pm. Synopsis: In northern Virginia, two Korean American best friends, Ji Hae and Robert, discover secrets about each other. Their last day of summer begins at a wedding and ends in a peach orchard. Directed by Peter Ton.

The last play, MOTHER IN ANOTHER LANGUAGE, by South Asian playwright and journalist, Taniya Hossain, is also in collaboration with Shunya Theatre and will be performed on May 16 at 7:30pm. Synopsis: When Tarak, a Bengali ex-pat, and Karen, an American, decide to get married, they know they're in for some cultural challenges. But when Tarak buys them a brownstone and asks permission to move his mother Meena into the basement apartment, Karen knows she's getting more than she bargained for. Things go from bad to worse when Karen's mother, Blanche, is suddenly broke and homeless. Blanche moves in with Meena, turning them into the odd couple from hell. Directed by Mildred's Umbrella's Artistic Director, Jennifer Decker.

Talkbacks with the cast, Artistic Director of Mildred's Umbrella,and playwrights Soo-Jin Lee and Taniya Hossain will take place after each performance.

Tickets for FEMFEST HOUSTON: VOICES OF ASIA are on sale now at https://asiasociety.org/texas . Info can also be found on www.mildredsumbrella.com. For more information, call Asia Society Texas at 713.496.9901 or e-mail info@mildredsumbrella.com.





