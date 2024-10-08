Managing Director Dean R. Gladden Will Retire From the Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre has announced that after nearly two decades of visionary leadership, Dean R. Gladden will retire as Managing Director of Alley Theatre at the close of its fiscal year on June 30, 2025. His remarkable career spans 48 years of dedicated service to the national arts community, including 19 pivotal years at the Alley, where his impact will be felt for generations to come. A national search firm, Management Consultants for the Arts, has been engaged to identify Gladden’s successor, with Craig Jarchow, President of the Board of Directors, leading the board search committee. The new Managing Director is expected to begin on July 1, 2025.

Gladden’s tenure has been marked by unprecedented growth and resilience as the longest-serving Managing Director in Alley Theatre’s 78-year history. Under his stewardship, the Alley has experienced a period of prosperity unlike any other in its history. Gladden’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, paired with his deep belief in the theatre’s artistic mission, has navigated the organization through the 2009 Great Recession, a comprehensive renovation of the theatre complex which necessitated a 14-month off-site relocation, $26 million in damages from Hurricane Harvey, and the global COVID-19 shutdown.

Over the course of his career at the Alley, Gladden has produced more than 200 plays, attracting an audience of over 3 million people. He led the two largest capital campaigns in the theatre's history and oversaw the extensive renovation of the iconic Meredith J. Long Theatre Center. His contributions have not gone unrecognized—Gladden was twice named one of Houston’s Most Admired CEOs by the Houston Business Journal and was inducted into the prestigious Cleveland Play House Hall of Fame, honoring his enduring legacy in the theatre world.

As Alley Theatre looks toward the future, Gladden leaves behind a legacy of innovation, resilience, and artistic excellence.

“I feel so lucky to have worked in partnership with Dean Gladden these past six years,” shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Dean retires as a true legend in the American Theatre, having expertly guided the Alley through some of the most challenging times imaginable including a hurricane and a global pandemic. As his partner, I have benefited greatly from his unwavering support of the art, his commitment to fiscal responsibility, his passion for pushing himself and his teammates to new heights, his tireless fundraising, as well as his strategic mind. He deeply cares about the Alley, and I know that even after his retirement, he will continue to be the Alley’s lifelong friend and greatest advocate. Congratulations Dean!”

“Dean Gladden has set the standard for impactful management and leadership of arts organizations,” adds Alley Board President Craig M. Jarchow. “He has guided Alley Theatre over nearly 20 years through numerous challenges, including the flooding and rebuilding of the theatre twice, and the complete evaporation of audiences during COVID followed by a quick and robust restoration of these audiences when no one thought it was possible. Dean leaves the Alley in great shape relative to every metric that matters. He will be greatly missed.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my career to serve as Managing Director of Alley Theatre,” shares Dean R. Gladden. “The Alley stands as one of America's premier theatre companies, recognized for its artistic excellence, Resident Acting Company, and forward-thinking innovations. This success would not have been possible without the unwavering leadership and support of our extraordinary Board of Directors, whose commitment is unmatched. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the volunteer Presidents who served during my tenure—Dan Tutcher, Roger Plank, Rob Reedy, Jesse Marion, Butch Mach, Ken Kades, and Craig Jarchow—for their guidance and partnership.”

“I also want to offer a special acknowledgment to the late Meredith J. Long, our Chairman Emeritus, whose tireless advocacy was a cornerstone of the Alley’s continued success,” Gladden continues. “At the heart of the Alley’s success is its artistic product, which is a testament to the incredible talents of our staff. From actors, designers, and directors to technicians, artisans, craftspeople, and administrators, the Alley’s team is among the finest in the country. It has been an extraordinary pleasure to work alongside them, producing theatre of the highest quality for the Houston community.”

