Main Street Theater Presents Thomas Gibbons' PERMANENT COLLECTION

Main Street Theater (MST) is presenting Thomas Gibbons' riveting play, Permanent Collection.

Inspired by events at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, one of the world's greatest collections of impressionist, post-impressionist & modern art, the play explores the impact of race and racial equity on society, through the lens of visual art.

Opening night is Saturday, February 11 at 7:30pm (with at 6:45pm pre-show reception), and the production runs through March 5 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $35 - $59, depending on date, section, and availability. (Previews are Feb. 5, 9, & 10 and have discounted tickets.) All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

African-American businessman Sterling North is the new director of the Morris Foundation, a world-famous art collection. When North proposes to change the permanent collection display by adding eight pieces of African art from storage, a battle ensues with the long-time Education Director who is devoted to protecting Morris' vision. Spurred on by a zealous local journalist, the clash quickly escalates to public accusations of racism and a bitter struggle for control of the collection.

MST Part of the Art Series Events (free and open to the public)

February 19, 2023: Join us for a post-show discussion with Misty Flores, Assistant Curator, Rienzi, The Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Even if you're not seeing the production on this date, you're welcome to join us. Plan to arrive at the theater around 5pm.

February 26, 2023: Join us for a post-show discussion with the director, assistant director, and cast. Even if you're not seeing the production on this date, you're welcome to join us. Plan to arrive at the theater around 5pm.

March 2: MST Pride Night

Join us for a pre-show Happy Hour with the one and only Carmina Vavra!

Free Beer Fridays, sponsored by Saint Arnold's! Have a beer on us after the show!

MST MainStage Associate Artistic Director Andrew Ruthven is the director. MST Artistic Inclusion & Community Engagement Director Sloane Teagle is the assistant director. The cast includes Dwight Clark, Shannon Emerick, David Harlan, Michele Harrell, Steven. J. Scott, and Krystal Uchem.

The production design team includes Liz Freese (Set Design), John Smetak (Lighting Design), Macy Lyne (Costume Design), Jacob Sanchez (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Debs Ramser is the production stage manager.

Now in its 47th Season, Main Street Theater provides live theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces intellectually and emotionally engaging professional productions for adults in the heart of the Rice Village and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas, reaching over 140,000 audience members each season; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, and the Texas Commission on the Arts.