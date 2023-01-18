Main Street Theater Opens BIPOC Fellowship Applications

In February 2022, Main Street Theater (MST) launched its BIPOC Fellowship Program.

"We developed the Fellowship to provide BIPOC artists equitable opportunities and access to work with established professionals," shares Sloane Teagle, the theater's Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement Director.

The first cohort of MST's fellowship concluded their work at the end of September 2022, and now the theater is launching applications for its second cohort. The fellowship serves as a paid, artistic leadership development program for early-career BIPOC individuals. Applicants will submit a resume and portfolio, and this year there will be 5 fellowships. The selected fellows will be assigned to a production either with the MainStage or the Theater for Youth programs in their area of interest (Directing, Design, or Stage Management) while being given access to additional professional development opportunities within the Main Street Theater organization.

In addition, Fellows will participate in cohort meetings led by Ms. Teagle. As part of the Fellowship cohort, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from accomplished Houston-based theater professionals. Through this program, Fellows will develop important leadership skills and build a network for their future work.

The application is rolling. Visit MainStreetTheater.com to apply or for more information, please contact Sloane Teagle at steagle@mainstreettheater.com.