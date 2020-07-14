Landing Theatre Company Calls For Submissions for its 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival

From August 1 - September 30, 2020, The Landing Theatre Company will accept Full-Length Plays for the 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival. Four plays will be selected for staged readings during the Landing Theatre Company's Spring festival in Houston, Texas next year. Selected playwrights must attend the readings (online or in-person depending on the situation in Spring 2021). A stipend of $100 will be awarded to each winning playwright. Playwrights must be prepared to cover their own travel expenses if the event is held in person. There is a $12 fee for submitting.

For more information, visit www.landingtheatre.org/submissions.

Additionally, preparations are in full swing for the 2020 New American Voices Festival set for July 28-August 2, 2020. Held completely online this year, the festival will feature 4 exciting new plays and eight panel workshops with theatre professionals from across the US. A portion of the donations received from the 2020 festival will benefit The Actor's Fund and the Greater Houston Area Arts Relief Fund. TICKETS are available now at www.landingtheatre.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You