LSC-CyFair's Discovery Recital Series Kicks Off With Duo Dramatique

Lone Star College-CyFair is the go-to place for families to be immersed in world-class music and a cultural experience at this fall's Discovery Recital Series.

"This series includes three free events, each with specially curated theme that makes for an evening that is both entertaining and enlightening. The programs are lively and exciting, and it is a great way for families to engage with classical, world and experimental music," said Dr. Brian Herrington, Music Department Chair. "Come experience the excitement of high-quality live music making right in your own backyard."

The series of captivating performances begins Oct. 8 in the Recital Hall with Duo Dramatique: Violinist Dominika Dancewicz and Pianist Andrew Schneider for "This Stabbing Shard" - music and poetry from the time of oppression to the time of hope.

Then Oct. 21 in the Main Stage Theatre, audiences will enjoy the enchanting artistry of LSC-CyFair's own operatic vocal faculty with Soprano Yung-Wei Sun.

The series concludes Nov. 1 in the Main Stage Theatre for "Around the World" - a vibrant program of global music with the return of the Mud Turtle Quintet: guitarist Marc Rosenberg, Zelda Gray and String Quartet.

All performances will be at 7:30 p.m. in LSC-CyFair's Center for the Arts (ART) building. For these and other fall performing arts event information, go to LoneStar.edu/cfa.

