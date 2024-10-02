Kelli O'Hara Will Headline Theatre Under the Stars Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced that the 2024 Lights Up Gala will be held on Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. at The Post Oak at Uptown Houston featuring Broadway icon, Kelli O’Hara.

The wintry themed event promises guests a magical evening featuring themed live and silent auction experiences and marvelous entertainment by one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies, Tony Award Winner and Emmy Nominee Kelli O’Hara, who will perform alongside students from the TUTS Education Pre-Professional and Performance Troupes.

O'Hara is a celebrated Broadway star with twelve Broadway shows and eight Tony Award nominations. She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for The King and I, and made a historic crossover to opera with her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow. Recently, she received critical acclaim for Days of Wine and Roses, winning the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards, and earning Tony and Drama League nominations for her role.

This year’s enchanting Lights Up Gala will serve as the grand kickoff to the holiday show season and the highly anticipated regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen. Inspired by the fictional Kingdom of Arendelle, the evening will beautifully capture the Scandinavian influences that underpin the original Frozen story, weaving a magical tapestry of Nordic charm and wintry wonder. Attendees will get a first look at the production’s costumes, set renderings, and more before the show opens on December 10.

All proceeds from this unforgettable event fuel the magic behind TUTS' spectacular mainstage productions, empower transformative education programs, and ignite impactful community engagement initiatives.

The evening will also include a fabulous After Party featuring food stations, a nitrogen ice cream bar, full bar and valet.

Tickets and tables are available by visiting TUTS.com/LightsUp or by contacting Lauryn Herpin at lauryn.herpin@tuts.com.

