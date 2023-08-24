Jennifer Dean, Luis Galindo, and Philip Lehl Will Star in THE PAVILION at 4th Wall Theatre Company

4th Wall Theatre Company, continuing to set high standards for extraordinary performances in Houston, begins its 13th season with the modern romantic classic, THE PAVILION by award-winning theatre and TV writer Craig Wright and directed by Christy Watkins (Miss Maude, Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, Disgraced). Marking Watkin’s 4th Wall directorial debut, THE PAVILION will play September 22 – October 7, 2023. Single tickets and subscriptions are available at 4thwalltheatreco.com or the Box Office at (832) 767-4991.

Originally postponed in 2020 due to COVID, THE PAVILION stars 4th Wall Managing Director Jennifer Dean (Every Brilliant Thing, The Realistic Joneses, Reckless), and renowned local actor Luis Galindo (Untitled Horse Play, Book of Grace, Elliot: A Soldier’s Fugue). This enchanting, laugh-out-loud comedy will also feature 4th Wall Artistic Director Philip Lehl (The Thin Place, The School for Scandal, Between Riverside and Crazy) reprising his role as the omnipresent Narrator. Mr. Lehl last played this role in Stages’ 2001 production with a performance the Houston Chronicle called “an acting showcase.”

Nominated for The Pulitzer Prize for Drama, THE PAVILION revolves around Peter and Kari, former high school sweethearts who reunite at their 20th high school reunion. Peter is now a counselor who finds himself confronting his regrets, while Kari is married and struggling to find happiness in her life. As the play unfolds, we see the characters struggling to come to terms with their past and present lives. Hailed by critics as an “Our Town for our time,” THE PAVILION invites us to take a journey of self-discovery and redemption, and to find hope and meaning in even the darkest moments of our lives.

“Mr. Wright's sentimentally unsentimental play is a turn-of-the-latest-century tribute to Wilder's beloved drama about the joys and woes of life set against the enveloping darkness of the universe,” writes Charles Isherwood of the New York Times.

The creative team includes: Kevin Holden (Scenic Design), Leah Smith (Costume Design), Christina Giannelli (Lighting Design), Robert Leslie Meek (Sound Design), and Kalin Menzel (Production Stage Manager). For more information and tickets for THE PAVILION, visit Click Here