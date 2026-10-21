JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! Returns to Main Street Theater This November

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Main Street Theater will present the return of Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! from November 15 through December 20, 2026, at its MATCH location in Houston, Texas.

Written by Allison Gregory and adapted from the beloved book series by Barbara Park, the holiday comedy brings everyone's favorite first grader back to the stage for another round of festive mischief. The production is recommended for children in kindergarten and older.

It's holiday time, and Junie B. Jones is ready to celebrate—until she discovers that she's drawn the name of her archnemesis, Tattletale May, for the classroom Secret Santa gift exchange. What follows is a series of holiday hijinks exploring the importance of giving, peace, and goodwill.

Performances will take place on various dates and times from November 15 through December 20 at Main Street Theater's MATCH location, 3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002.

Tickets range from $26 to $38, based on availability, and can be purchased at MainStreetTheater.com or by calling 713-524-6706.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 03 Hrs 39 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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