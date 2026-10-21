JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! Returns to Main Street Theater This November
The family holiday comedy will run November 15 through December 20 at MST's MATCH location in Houston.
Main Street Theater will present the return of Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! from November 15 through December 20, 2026, at its MATCH location in Houston, Texas.
Written by Allison Gregory and adapted from the beloved book series by Barbara Park, the holiday comedy brings everyone's favorite first grader back to the stage for another round of festive mischief. The production is recommended for children in kindergarten and older.
It's holiday time, and Junie B. Jones is ready to celebrate—until she discovers that she's drawn the name of her archnemesis, Tattletale May, for the classroom Secret Santa gift exchange. What follows is a series of holiday hijinks exploring the importance of giving, peace, and goodwill.
Performances will take place on various dates and times from November 15 through December 20 at Main Street Theater's MATCH location, 3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002.
Tickets range from $26 to $38, based on availability, and can be purchased at MainStreetTheater.com or by calling 713-524-6706.
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