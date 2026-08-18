COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE Will Come to Main Street Theater in September

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Main Street Theater (MST) will open its 51st Season with the award-winning new play, Cold War Choir Practice by Ro Reddick. Winner of the 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the 2026 aka 15th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play, and the 2026 Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award for a new American play, Cold War Choir Practice is an explosion of roller disco, Reaganomics, espionage, and cults—underscored by the Seedlings of Peace Children's Chorus.

Cold War Choir Practice opens September 12 and runs through October 11 at MST's Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45 - $64.

Sunday, September 20: Following the matinee, join us for a discussion with Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, about the impact of the Cold War on Black America. Everyone is welcome at the post-show discussion, regardless of when you are seeing the play. Just plan to arrive at the theater about 5:00pm. Free to all.

Pride Night: September 24 at 6:15pm: Everyone is invited to join us for our pre-show Happy Hour & the free SingOUT Cabaret starting at 6:45pm! Open to all, even if you are not seeing the show that evening.

Free Beer Fridays: every Friday night, thanks to Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

More About the Play

It's twilight in Ronald Reagan's America, and the specter of nuclear war hangs over the country—but rent is still due on the 1st. A young girl is embroiled in intrigue when her estranged uncle, a prominent Black conservative, brings his mysteriously ill, white wife home for the holidays and forces long-simmering tensions within the family to boil. Cold War Choir Practice is action-packed, funny, and powerfully insightful. Contains adult language and mature themes.

About the Production

Jessica Jaye is the director. Music direction is by Debbie Wylie. The cast is Andrea Boronell-Hunter, Cedric Duplechain, Kara Greenberg, Hannah Hall, Jade Kelly, Leslie Lenert, Angela Pinina, Steve Scott, and Bria Washington.

Afsaneh Aayani is the set designer. Krystal Uchem is the Costume Designer. David Gipson is the lightning designer. The sound designer is Jacob C. Sanchez. Props design and set dressing are by Rodney Walsworth. Choreography is by Hindolo Bongay. Rebecca Skupin is the production stage manager.

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