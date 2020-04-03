JOHN, HIS STORY Special Digital Video Version Available For The First Time Ever

A.D. Players was founded in 1967 by the late, great Jeannette Clift George. It was her pioneering spirit, talent and tenacity that led the company to where it is today.

In this unprecedented time of uncertainty for A.D. Players pays tribute to its founder by making the video recording of her crowning achievement as a playwright available for digital viewing for the first time ever.

"John, His Story" made it's Off Broadway debut in New York City at the Lamb's Theater in 1997. The play brings to life The Miracles performed by Jesus and chronicled in the Gospel of John. Recounted by ordinary people who bore witness to Christ, these moments of comedy and drama combine for a moving account of the story of Jesus, remembered by his beloved disciple.

The original Off Broadway production was filmed and subsequently released on DVD, but has largely been out of circulation in recent years... until now. We have converted the original DVD to a digital format and are now offering it to our patrons during this i??difficult time.

A.D. Players has lost nearly $500,000 in projected revenue for the current fiscal year due to the virus outbreak. By clicking the button below and making a donation of any amount, you will receive a link and password to view "John, His Story" on our website. Join us in celebrating the remarkable woman who got us where we are, and help ensure her legacy continues into the future.





