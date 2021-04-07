Itzhak Perlman, Houston Symphony Artistic Partner, Conducts Beethoven Program

Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman returns to Jones Hall for his first appearance as Houston Symphony Artistic Partner, part of a three-year partnership, with the program All-Beethoven with Itzhak Perlman, featuring radiant Violin Romances, the Coriolan Overture, and Symphony No. 7, Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 23 at 2:30 p.m. with the Sunday performance being livestreamed. In-person and livestream tickets for the All-Beethoven with Itzhak Perlman special are now available at houstonsymphony.org/2021season.

Part of the Spec's End of Season Celebration, these performances are generously funded by Texas Commission on the Arts, Bobbie Nau, Margaret Alkek Williams, and The Vaughn Foundation.

"I'm so looking forward to coming to Houston to perform for the Houston audience with the wonderful Houston Symphony. What could be better than a concert of music by Beethoven," expressed Perlman. "You will hear the Lyrical Beethoven in the two beautiful Romances for violin and orchestra. In Beethoven's overture to Coriolan, his musical portrayal dealing with the tragic play of Coriolan and then the great Symphony No. 7. This monumental work exemplifies Beethoven's sense of drama and his obsession with rhythmic tension."

In a season-long celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday, the Symphony and Perlman close out the month of May with treasured and brilliant masterworks by one of the most admired composers in history. The program opens with the world-renowned, Grammy award-winning violinist, bringing his trademark artistry and heartfelt music-making to two violin romances by Beethoven: his Romance No. 1 and Romance No. 2. The program continues with Beethoven's Coriolan Overture, inspired by Shakespeare's five-act tragedy Coriolanus. To close out the commemorative program, Perlman leads the orchestra in Beethoven's celebratory Symphony No. 7, one of the most popular works by the composer.

In-person and livestream tickets are now available for this performance at houstonsymphony.org/2021season. The livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20.