Interview: Denise O'Neal Talks FADE TO BLACK at MATCH

The FADE TO BLACK annual play festival is a highlight of the Houston Arts’ scene every year. It brings to life ten short plays by black playwrights from all over the country, and it’s a chance to see some of the best directing and acting talent in Houston. This year’s festival is at the MATCH in Midtown, and it runs June 22nd through the 24th. At only three nights of performances, tickets will be in high demand. Friday evening’s presentation includes a chance for a Q&A with the company putting it all on this year. BROADWAY WORLD HOUSTON got a chance to ask some questions from Denise O’Neal, the Executive Director of FADE TO BLACK.

Tell me a little about what FADE TO BLACK is…

Denise: It’s an annual event that celebrates and showcases the African-American experience on stage. It features a variety of 10-minute plays that explore different aspects of African-American life, from historical events to contemporary issues. Through powerful storytelling and compelling performances, the festival aims to engage, entertain, and enlighten audiences.

What was the original reason to start this festival?

Denise: The festival was started with the intention of providing a platform for African-American Playwrights, actors, and artists to share their stories and perspectives. It was born out of a desire to increase representation and diversity in the theater community and to create opportunities for underrepresented voices to be heard. The founders recognized the importance of showcasing the richness and complexity of the African-American experience through the art of theater.

Tell me a little about the shows this year.

Denise: This year's program is packed with a great variety of 10-minute plays that delve into different aspects of the African-American experience. From a futuristic play set in 2050 to a whimsical play inspired by a fairy tale, and from stories about Motown to explorations of race relations and reconciliation, the festival offers a diverse range of narratives. Plays touching on topics such as domestic disputes, life as a sharecropper, living on the down-low, and living and dying with AIDS add depth and authenticity to the lineup.

We are incredibly proud of this year's festival for the way it captures the richness and diversity of the African-American experience. The selection of plays reflects the depth of talent and creativity within the community, and the performances are powerful and thought-provoking. We are proud to provide a platform for these voices to be heard and to contribute to the ongoing dialogue about race, history, and identity.

The actual show has a running time of approximately two hours, with a fifteen-minute intermission. This allows audiences to immerse themselves in powerful storytelling and experience a range of emotions and perspectives in a condensed yet impactful format.

What do you think about what FADE TO BLACK represents?

The Fade To Black Play Festival holds great significance within the Houston arts community. It serves as a platform for African-American artists to showcase their talents and share their stories. The festival not only promotes diversity and inclusivity, but also sparks important conversations and fosters understanding and empathy. It contributes to the vibrant and thriving arts scene in Houston and enriches the cultural fabric of the city.

The festival involves a dedicated team of approximately twenty-five actors, ten directors, and of course ten playwrights! This year four are from Houston. Seven playwrights will be present. Their collective talent and hard work bring the plays to life and ensure the smooth execution of each performance. This collaborative effort showcases the immense talent and passion within the Houston theater community.

Are there any plans to expand?

Denise: Yes, we have plans to produce more shows beyond the festival. In addition to The Flow: A Night of Monologues written by African-American Playwrights, which is scheduled for September 1-3, we are also introducing our first month-long lecture and workshop series in July. These initiatives allow us to continue promoting African-American voices and fostering artistic growth and development.

What are you hoping audiences get out of FADE TO BLACK?

Denise: Our ultimate goal is for audiences to be deeply moved and inspired by the stories and performances in the Fade To Black Play Festival. We hope they gain a deeper understanding of the African-American experience and an increased appreciation for the power of theater as a means of storytelling and social commentary. We want them to leave the show with a sense of connection, empathy, and a renewed commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in their own lives.