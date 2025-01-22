Interview: Adrienne Warren of the BEYOND BROADWAY SERIES at The Hobby Center!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The luminous Broadway star, Adrienne Warren, comes to the Hobby Center on February 1st. You may know Adrienne from her Tony Award-winning turn as Tina Turner in the West End and on Broadway productions of TINA: THE MUSICAL or her role opposite Audra McDonald in SHUFFLE ALONG. She will have a “one night only” cabaret show that is part of the Beyond Broadway series. Broadway World writer Brett Cullum got a chance to talk with Adrienne about show business, becoming Tina Turner, and what we can expect from her solo show.

Brett Cullum: Okay, right off the bat, because it's the elephant in the room for me. Tina Turner. Oh, my gosh! She actually handpicked you to play her in that musical. How in the heck did that happen?

Adrienne Warren: I have no idea. No, no! They were looking for the girl to play her, and I had done the very 1st table reading of the show; before they knew what it was and before any auditions took place, I was invited to read for the role at a table read. The director and writer were there, but Tina was not in the room yet. And at that table read, we weren't singing any of the music. But then I thought, you know what? Why not? So one of the songs was “We Don't Need Another Hero.” I'm a big Tina Turner fan. So I said, “You know what? I'm just gonna go for it.” And I just sang it at the table. And I remember everyone just stopping and looking at me, being like, “What just happened?” And I didn't hear anything after that. Then, the next thing I knew, I was invited to do a workshop in London. It was a long process, and they were looking everywhere. I wasn't available at the time, and then all of the planets aligned, and then I was available. The next thing I knew, I was living in London.

Brett Cullum: So, did you get to work side by side with Tina on the initial project?

Adrienne Warren: Yeah. She was very much so involved. Her story has been told many times in many different mediums, and this was her version of her story that she wanted out in the world. Her being a part of it was like a love letter to all her fans. It was a way for her to tell the story that she wanted her way, and because of that, I worked very closely with her. She taught me how to chant because she's a Buddhist, and I chanted in the show. She taught me how and why she did the things that she did in her performances and how she connected with the audience. She taught me everything. So I know that it's not normal to say, “Tina Turner was my mentor!” but she was my mentor throughout that process, and I'm incredibly grateful. I learned so much from her.

Brett Cullum: I feel like she's my mentor through her music. But yeah. I am very, very envious of the fact that you got to be in that presence; I mean, just, oh, my gosh, I can't imagine! I've seen her in concert a couple of times, but I just can't imagine standing next to Tina and saying, “Hey, I'm gonna do you! And I'm gonna sing your songs!” Before I faint thinking about it, tell me, where did you grow up?

Adrienne Warren: I am originally from Chesapeake, Virginia. So, I'm a Virginia girl, and I moved to New York for college.

Brett Cullum: Okay, Virginia lady, how did you get into theater? When did you know that was going to be your path?

Adrienne Warren: I fell in love with theater through the Hurrah Players in Norfolk, Virginia, as a community theater company at home. And I started doing theater when I was six years old, and it was kind of just a hobby. It was my parents' way of sending me off to burn off some energy because I was a very active kid. I just ended up falling in love with the community that I had there at Hurrah Players, and then I just love telling stories with my friends, and that's where I fell in love with it. But I didn't really get serious about theater being what I wanted to do in life until I was in high school.

Brett Cullum: And then what was that first show where you thought? Oh, my gosh, this might actually all work out. I may have made it.

Adrienne Warren: I was 10 years old and cast as the first black ANNIE. I was the first to play Annie in America at the time, which was when I realized my talents. I was shocked that I got the role in the first place, and I just wanted to be an orphan to sing “It’s a Hard Knock Life.” And the next thing I knew, I was Annie. That was when I realized my talents could take me farther than I could imagine if I put in the work and did my best, which changed everything for me. From that moment on, I was like, “All right! Here we go. I want to do this, so let's work as hard as possible.”

Brett Cullum: This is so amazing. These are not the answers I was expecting. I expected you to blurt out BRING IT ON!

Adrienne Warren: Yes, BRING IT ON was actually my Broadway debut. Yeah, I mean, I will never forget the moment when they told us we were going to Broadway. I think there were 38 Broadway debuts or something in our cast. It was crazy. And that whole process of creating that show BRING IT ON. It was my first time doing a new musical. It was my first time creating a role and also my first time starring on Broadway. So there were a lot of firsts with that show, and first time working with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andy Blankenbuehler and Tom Kitt, and you know everybody that worked on that show. They were just legends, and I learned so much at a very young age. And I will never forget that. And then, also grateful to have my Broadway debut with all of those incredible people.

Brett Cullum: Gosh, Adrienne Warren, you sound like you just jumped right into it! Just straight into the fire every time you take a leap. So you are coming to Houston on February 1st, and it's the Beyond Broadway series. And I love this series because it allows us to see the stars we've seen in shows. We've always seen you as a character, whether it be Tina or Annie! So what can we expect from you? Solo, just on a stage doing the songs that you choose.

Adrienne Warren: You can expect to hear my story. Hear how I was just this girl with these big dreams from Chesapeake, Virginia, and how I came to New York. I'm telling my story through music, and you will get to hear and learn about the music that inspired me to become the performer that I am today this vocalist that I am today. You can learn a little bit about my experience with Tina. You will get a little insight. I guess behind the scenes, you can see how my career has developed and become what it is today. And I always love these moments when I get to tour and share who I am to your point. There are people who love coming to shows because they love my work and being other people, and they love me telling other stories. But this is my time to tell you my story, and you get to hopefully. You'll get to learn a little bit more about me through music.

Brett Cullum: Well, I'm excited. What kind of music do you listen to when you're not working? I mean, just your personal playlist.

Adrienne Warren: Yeah. Oh, my gosh, I mean, I listen to everything. And that's mainly because my parents were huge music fans. I listen to everything from jazz music, from Lena Horn to Ella Fitzgerald, you know. Winston Marsalis to Stevie Wonder to Tina Turner it depends on the day and the vibe! James Taylor! I kind of really listen to everything. It depends on my mood. It can be Kendrick Lamar and Hip hop one day! It really has influenced the artist that I am. I don't like to pigeonhole myself. I love singing jazz. You might also hear me sing a little jazz in the show. I mean, this is the Beyond Broadway series. So you are going to hear a little bit of Broadway, and beyond that, and that's what I love about the taste of music that I have because of my parents, who taught me so much about music.

Brett Cullum: There are no rules for this one. I mean, I've seen other people come through on this series, and they do everything so. I think Patti LuPone even sang some rock songs, which blew my mind! Have you ever been to Houston before?

Adrienne Warren: I have! I actually performed for the gala for the Hobby Center! So I'm thrilled to come back. I wasn't expecting to come back so soon. And I'm so happy to be back. I love Houston. I can't wait to be back.

Brett Cullum: Yeah, well, selfishly, I'm glad you're back because I missed that one. So now I don't have to feel like I missed out anymore. I always wanted to ask you if you had one piece of advice for somebody trying to make it in this business. What piece of advice would you give? What little chunk of wisdom would you pass on to a young performer or somebody who says, “Hey, I really want to sing and act and become a triple threat, just like Adrienne Warren.”

Adrienne Warren: I would say, don't be just like me. Be YOU! I find the things that make you you those will be your superpowers. And I would say, this journey, this career, this industry. Your path in this industry is not linear, and it is not a race. It's a marathon. I would say. Don't compare yourself to other people. Let your journey be what it is, and learn to appreciate the lows and the highs because there will be a lot of both. As long as you love it and it still brings you joy to tell stories, then you're exactly where you should be. But the moment it doesn't make sure you can find your joy somewhere because you deserve it, and life is too short.

Brett Cullum: So well said! Well, after this gig, somebody told me something about a Jonas brother in your future. Can you tell me a little bit about what's coming up next for Adrienne?

Adrienne Warren: Not a Jonas brother in my future! That's hilarious. There is a Jonas brother in my future. His name is Nick Jonas, and we will be starring in THE LAST FIVE YEARS on Broadway. So, I'm coming back to Broadway this spring. Hobby Center will be one of my last concerts before I head back to Broadway. So because of that, I'm very excited. I guess it's almost like ending the concert tour that I've had this year. I'm really excited to end that with you all. And then, hopefully, you guys can make your way to New York and come and see THE LAST FIVE YEARS. I will be the 1st “Kathy” on Broadway, so I can't wait.

Brett Cullum: Well, I can't wait either. THE LAST FIVE YEARS! Hard to believe this is its first Broadway production. I'm excited to see it, especially with you up there, and I'm also curious about the Jonas up there.

Adrienne Warren: He's gonna be, and he is amazing. Nick is fantastic. People don't know how much theater he did in his youth like he's a theater kid, so it's exciting to see him in his element in that way, and I'm a big cheerleader of his. I just think he's a phenomenal talent. Not only that, but he's an amazing person, so I've got a great teammate, and I can't wait to create this show with him.

Brett Cullum: I love how you are his BRING IT ON cheerleader! Let's go, NICK. There are some JONAS in the atmosphere!

Adrienne Warren: I know, right? It's crazy.

Brett Cullum: Adrienne Warren. February 1st at the Hobby Center, tickets start at only $42 or something, and they're available online@thehobbycenter.org. If necessary, you can go in person and beg for them at the Hobby Center Box office, but I am thrilled to have spoken with you. I appreciate you giving me this time! Break legs on everything. We're so honored that this is going to be one of your final appearances before you head into rehearsals!

Comments