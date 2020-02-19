Houston Symphony Celebrates Nat King Cole

The Houston Symphony and Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke celebrate the centennial birthday of Nat King Cole, one of the most celebrated and influential recording artists of the '50s, in the program, Unforgettable: Celebrating the Nat King Cole Centennial, a concert highlighting his music at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 & 29 and 2:30 p.m. Mar. 1 at Jones Hall.

Led by Reineke, the orchestra and returning three-time Grammy-nominated vocalist Ryan Shaw hark back to Nat King Cole's warm, smooth baritone and the timeless hits he made famous. Vocalist Josette Newsam joins them for interpretations of Cole's greatest hits, such as "When I Fall in Love," "Mona Lisa," "Stardust," "Straighten Up and Fly Right," and many more.

Throughout the United States, the music industry, orchestras, and ensembles are celebrating the legacy of the musician whose music dominated the chats. Beyond his musical career, the legendary musician became a star of stage, screen, and television. He holds the distinction of being the first African American performer to host a variety TV series.

Unforgettable: Celebrating the Nat King Cole Centennial takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.





