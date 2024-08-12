Houston Contemporary Dance Company Announces 2024-2025 6th Season Programing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate with Houston Contemporary Dance Company as they host their 6th Season Gala on October 5th, 2024 from 6:30-9PM at the Institute of Contemporary Dance. Celebrate the start of their sixth season with an evening of dinner and dance honoring HCDC Board Advisor and advocate Lauren Anderson. Enjoy cocktails, an elegant dinner from the award-winning restaurants, Bludorn and NavyBlue, plus a special performance and meet & greet with the dancers and other guest artists! This year's event will be chaired by Shirley & Brian Colona who have been early and steadfast supporters of the venture. Tickets on sale until October 1st, 2024.

October 18th and 19th 2024, the Houston Contemporary Dance Company and Open Dance Project will join forces to present Butterfly Effect, a weekend of performances at Asia Society Texas Center.

Bringing together Houston's two leading contemporary dance companies, the performances will include an original commission by ODP Artistic Director, Annie Arnoult that combines the powerhouse of both companies on stage together and a repertoire work from each organization. Houston Contemporary Dance Company will also present the premiere on HCDC of Citizen by internationally recognized dancers and choreographer, Yue Yin.

Houston Contemporary Dance Company will present Vigorous Spirit on November 2nd, 2024 at 7:30PM at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts as a part of the 6th Season. This concert will present Citizen which will be restaged on HCDC by internationally recognized performer and choreographer, Yue Yin. This work blends dynamic and expressive movement, together with dramatic original musical scoring which reflects the intensity of the times we were living in now. They will also present notable and exhilarating works from a repertoire including Sincerely Yours by Princess Grace Award Winning, Norbert De La Cruz III, One Thousand Pieces by NYC based choreographer Brandon Coleman and Sensorium by Houston Ballet's Soloist and choreographer, Jack Wolff. Come see these four artistic works come together for one night only!

February 21-22nd, 2025 HCDC will present Localish at the Institute of Contemporary Dance. Founding Artistic and Executive Director, Marlana Doyle has curated Houston based choreographers to present new smaller works on the company in an intimate setting with the theme and/ or idea to be based around the City of Houston and its ties to diverse communities surrounding the city. Choreographers include, Stacey Allen, Adam Castenada, Donna Crump, Rivkah French and Nao Kusuzaki.

On April 12th, 2025 at 7PM, Houston Contemporary Dance Company will present Resolve, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts for one night only! This concert will feature a world premiere by two powerful leading women choreographers and artists, Natasha Adorlee and Taryn Vander Hoop. It will also include an expansion of the work, Forget Me Not, which premiered in April, 2024 by local choreographer, Andrea Dawn Shelley. Adorlee is a Jacob's Pillow Choreographic Fellow and a Joffrey Ballet, Winnings Works Choreographer and Hoop is not only a choreographer and producer but is the co Artistic Director of Summation Dance which is based in NYC and Los Angeles. Her dancers from her company, Summation Dance, will be Guest Artists for this evening. Don't miss these amazing leading women artists and creators come together for one night only!

The company has other collaborations and performances throughout the Season with the City of Houston, Mercury Chamber Orchestra and University of Houston Professor and Choreographer, Key'Aira Lockett. Stay tuned for more information on these and other performances.

ABOUT HOUSTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE COMPANY

Houston Contemporary aims to lead and innovate performing arts in Houston by drawing upon the director's long tradition of inclusiveness and diversity within all facets of the organization. HCDC sets itself apart by employing high caliber performing and choreographic artists from across the country. In setting high technical and artistic standards, HCDC is currently the only contemporary repertory company to provide Houston audiences with opportunities to view works created by some of America's most exciting dancemakers that speak to and are representative of the full spectrum of Houston's diverse populace, while supporting talented Texas based artists as well.

MARLANA DOYLE (Founding Artistic and Executive Director) is originally from Massachusetts and graduated from Point Park University in 2001 with a BA in Dance. Marlana is the former Artistic Director of Met Dance, where she held various positions for seventeen years. Under her direction, Marlana's vision and leadership catapulted the company to new levels of excellence and growth while holding tightly to the company's long tradition of diversity and versatility in its dancers, choreographers, collaborators, and content.Marlana is the President & CEO of the Institute of Contemporary Dance which houses Houston Contemporary professional concert dance company and HC2, a youth training company. Marlana is a member of Dance Source Houston, International Association of Blacks in Dance, Texans in the Arts and Dance USA, spending 2009-2012 as an emerging leader at Dance USA. She was awarded the Dance USA Leadership Mentee Fellowship for the institute of training in 2012 and was a mentor for the same program in 2019. She served for three years as a Dance USA Board of Trustee member and served as the Artistic Director Council Chair. Marlana has also serving on the Performing Arts Houston's Educational Committee, SAN JACINTO College Dance Advisory Board and the Leadership Committee for Arts Connect. Marlana was also named one of the top 100 Coolest People in Houston by Citybook Magazine for 2003. As a performer, Marlana has danced and generated roles in a range of works by renowned choreographers and artists. Marlana is also a guest teacher and an award-winning choreographer for her many students in Houston and throughout the United States. She has choreographed for the City of Houston, Levi's and Walmart, Mercury Ensemble, Apollo Chamber Players, Houston Chamber Choir, Houston Symphony, TUTS, Loop38, Kinetic Ensemble, ROCO, University of Houston, Sam Houston State University, Lamar University, RICE University and University of St. Thomas. She lives in Sugar Land, TX with her husband and two daughters.

