Houston Chamber Choir Presents Virtual Gala, ARM IN ARM Next Month

Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents virtual gala, Arm in Arm, on Apr. 25WHAT: The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents its virtual gala, Arm in Arm, on Apr. 25, celebrating 25 years as Houston's premier professional choral ensemble and honoring the outstanding donors, patrons and artists who have supported the Choir and its mission.

Virtual party goers will enjoy a Texas country-inspired evening, with brand new performances by the Houston Chamber Choir, recorded in a pastoral setting in Brookshire, just west of Houston.

Guests can choose among several sponsor packages to uncover VIP early access, sweet and savory menu selections curated by Swift + Company, a pre-event meet and greet with staff and singers, a Zoom afterparty and raffle tickets for a multitude of special prizes.

Food and wine packages for underwriters will be delivered curbside before the debut of the Houston Chamber Choir gala and concert, where Houston Chamber Choir staff and singers will provide a hearty Texas welcome as they mingle with guests. Home delivery is available upon request. Party goers are encouraged to transform their dining rooms or patios into gala-ready spaces with the delicious food from Chef Richard Huber*, along with donning boots and bling to set the mood for the music-filled evening.

Funds raised will allow the Houston Chamber Choir to bring local and international audiences choral masterpieces performed at the highest artistic level through in-person and live stream performances, in addition to supporting education and outreach efforts in the community.

WHO: Founder and Artistic Director of the Houston Chamber Choir, Robert Simpson, conducts the Houston Chamber Choir members in a Texas-country concert with old favorites and new numbers. Special guests will add to the fun, including singers, donors, a composer and staff members who will highlight the Choir's education outreach program.

Underwriting opportunities are available from $100 to $25,000, with single tickets priced at $100. Sponsor benefits are included in all underwriting levels. Visit https://houstonchamberchoir.org/2021-sponsor-benefits to RSVP and buy tickets.

Check out our website at HoustonChamberChoir.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.