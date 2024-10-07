Hattie McDaniel Biopic Sets Houston Film Premiere This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Houston Theater and media company Vincent Victoria Presents, renowned for producing plays and films about unsung historic African American personages and topics, delivers the first full-length narrative film about legendary actress Hattie McDaniel (1893-1952).

The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel, a new film spotlighting the groundbreaking achievements of McDaniel, the first African American to win an Academy Award, is set to premiere on October 26, 2024. This is the fourth project funded partly by The City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance.

The film offers a powerful tribute to her legacy, coinciding with the anniversary of her death due to breast cancer complications. McDaniel made history in 1940 with her Oscar-winning performance as Mammy in the classic adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's novel, 'Gone with the Wind.' The film delves into her life, career, and the challenges she faced while breaking barriers in Hollywood, serving as a poignant reminder of her enduring impact on the entertainment industry and the ongoing struggle for racial equality, equity, and the right to be seen and heard.

During McDaniel's lifetime, she was known for hosting elegant gatherings in her home, where friends, music, laughter, and libations were abundant. The following link offers a glimpse into that vibrant period, capturing the essence of her lively and joyful social events. Please click the link to step back in time and experience a moment of her extraordinary life.

The film, The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel, will have its red-carpet citywide premiere on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 pm during Cancer Awareness Month at The MATCH Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (Matchbox 4), 3100 Main Street, Houston, Texas, 77002. Tickets available at https://matchouston.org/ tix: 713-521-4533, office: 713-325-5370.

The anticipation for this event is reaching fever pitch, and there will also be limited screenings the following weekend at Midtown Repertory Theatre, 3414 LaBranch, Houston, Texas 77002. Join us in celebrating Hattie McDaniel's enduring legacy through film while standing together to support Cancer Awareness Month!

Vincent Victoria Presents is a non-profit organization that has carved out, crafted, and created its singular niche in the Houston Theater market by focusing its seasons on producing works about distinguished African American Entertainers and heroes from the past, such as Josephine Baker, Lena Horne, Booker T. Washington, Eartha Kitt, and more. Their play Hattie's Big Night, also about McDaniel, was voted the "Musical of the Decade" by Broadway World Houston in 2021.

"I am surprised Hollywood has never done a film about the first African American ever to win an Oscar. But I am proud to be the first to do it." Says Vincent Victoria, Artistic Founder of Vincent Victoria Presents.

In Houston, Texas, Vincent Victoria Presents has established itself as a leading producer of historic African American plays in Houston for at least seven years. They have written and produced 13 original theatrical productions and three films. Their work is second only to the legendary Ensemble Theater, which makes a regular season of quality works. Watch the trailer below.

