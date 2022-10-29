Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grammy Award-Winning Opera Singer Angel Blue to Lead Public Masterclass at PVAMU

“A Masterclass with Angel Blue” will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Oct. 29, 2022  

On Monday, Oct. 31, Metropolitan Opera and international soprano, Angel Blue, will lead a special public masterclass at Prairie View A&M University. As part of the program, Blue will work with undergraduate performers from PVAMU's Department of Music on their repertoire, after which she will talk about her life and career.

"A Masterclass with Angel Blue" will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 Noon CDT at H. Edison Anderson Recital Hall, Hobart Taylor Building, Prairie View A&M University.

About Prairie View A&M University:

Designated an institution of "the first class" in the Texas Constitution, Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses, and educators, PVAMU offers baccalaureate degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral degree programs through eight colleges and schools. A member of The Texas A&M University System, the university is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information regarding PVAMU, visit www.pvamu.edu.


