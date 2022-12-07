Five Performances Added for Alley Theatre's WHAT-A-CHRISTMAS!

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced the addition of five performances of Isaac GÃ³mez's world premiere What-A-Christmas! from December 26 - 30, 2022. Directed by KJ Sanchez, the performances will be at 7:00 p.m. with tickets starting at $28. The Adult Holiday comedy follows Margot, a Texan Scrooge, who's flippin' burgers, flingin' fries, and seein' spirits on Christmas Eve. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

ABOUT THE ALLEY THEATRE:

