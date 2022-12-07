Five Performances Added for Alley Theatre's WHAT-A-CHRISTMAS!
The Adult Holiday comedy follows Margot, a Texan Scrooge, whoâ€™s flippinâ€™ burgers, flinginâ€™ fries, and seeinâ€™ spirits on Christmas Eve.
The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced the addition of five performances of Isaac GÃ³mez's world premiere What-A-Christmas! from December 26 - 30, 2022. Directed by KJ Sanchez, the performances will be at 7:00 p.m. with tickets starting at $28. The Adult Holiday comedy follows Margot, a Texan Scrooge, who's flippin' burgers, flingin' fries, and seein' spirits on Christmas Eve. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).
ABOUT THE ALLEY THEATRE:
The Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Theatre produces up to 16 plays and nearly 500 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and re-invigorated classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline-actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights-who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.
The Alley is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs. Its audience enrichment programs include pre-show and post-performance talks, events, and workshops for audience members of all ages.
