Dirty Laundry Theatre's BORDR Is Back To Celebrate Pride

After a tour down south to the University of Tennessee, DLT's BORDR is coming back to streaming from New York City with two special Pride shows on YouTube Live June 29 and 30.

The NY Summer Festival's Best Play nominee, and TimeOUT NY pick for Best virtual theatre, BORDR, tells the tale of two men who meet on Grindr. They are only 20kms away from each other, but on opposite sides of the Lebanon-Israel border. An initial virtual flirtation quickly becomes a real thing. Will Boaz and George end up together?

Boaz and George's intriguing story pivoted from the stage to a virtual platform because of the pandemic in 2020. But what began as a creative necessary solution, proved to be the perfect fit for a production like BORDR that aims to transcend virtual and physical borders.

Directed by Michael R. Piazza, the play was inspired by a personal experience by Nimrod Danishman. Exploring questions around cultural and political conflicts that impact the lives of the Middle Eastern LGBTQ+ community, the play also became a part of an educational collaboration at the University of Tennessee. In the academic effort to educate students on the Israeli and Middle Eastern Cultures, BORDR engaged students through multiple performances and panel discussions and provided "A really insightful, first-hand experience" per the students.

Celebrating Pride month, the production will present two shows on June 29 and 30, that can be accessed by a global audience online via YouTube Live. Familiar faces: Yochai Greenfeld and Gabriel Sahyoun will resume their leading roles as Israeli Boaz and Lebanese George and will bring their personal Grindr experience to the audience's home screen.

Dirty Laundry Theatre will present BORDR on June 29 & 30 at 8pm EST.

$20 tickets for the shows are available here.

10% from all proceeds will be dedicated to support the LGBTQ+ youth at the Ali Forney Center.

