Denise Fennell Returns To Stages For SISTER'S IRISH CATECHISM: SAINTS, SNAKES, AND GREEN MILKSHAKES

Class is back in session as Houston's favorite sassy nun leads a brand-new catechism class to teach audiences that Sister's rules are all that matter.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Up next at Click Here, Click Here will run from January 26-March 17, 2024 on the Smith Stage. Written by Maripat Donovan, this brand-new catechism-that is a bit more green-will treat Houstonians to a divine dose of laughter as Denise Fennell ("Late Nite Catechism" series, "Shear Madness," "The Bride") returns to her legendary role as Sister.

Infused with a generous dose of Irish charm and a pinch of cheeky green humor, "Sister's Irish Catechism: Saints, Snakes, And Green Milkshakes" is perfect for long-time fans of the "Late Nite Catechism" series and new students alike. Sister leads a colorful evening where the audience helps Sister reclaim St. Patrick's Day as THE most important of all the holidays-including a class-project to enter Houston's St. Patrick's Day parade! However the evening ends, Sister's rules are the undisputed commandments. Each performance is uniquely shaped by the audience's energy and guarantees an experience that is as unpredictable as it is side-splitting. The one-woman show will be a journey through laughter and misbehavings as Sister tackles all things Irish in a performance that's as unforgettable as it is entertaining.

With a runtime of approximately two hours, "Sister's Irish Catechism: Saints, Snakes, and Green Milkshakes" is an interactive class Houstonians won't want to miss.

Tickets to "Sister's Irish Catechism: Saints, Snakes, and Green Milkshakes" are now on sale and start at $25. Tickets can be purchased online (Click Here) or by phone (713-537-0123.) Click Here.


