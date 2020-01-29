DACAMERA Presents Free Beethoven Concert Series This Spring

DACAMERA, a producer and presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, celebrates the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth with Beethoven for All, a series of free concerts throughout the year. Beginning in February and continuing throughout 2020, DACAMERA presents all of Beethoven's 32 piano sonatas at various locations throughout Greater Houston. Each concert is free and open to the public.

The series kicks off February 5 at A Little Day Music and continues with concerts in Spring Branch, the Woodlands, Clear Lake, the Medical Center and downtown Houston. Pianists include DACAMERA Artistic Director Sarah Rothenberg, current and former DACAMERA Young Artists and special guests including Shepherd School doctoral candidate Frances Lee, University of Houston faculty member Tali Morgulis, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts piano instructor and performer Rodolfo Morales and Aperio's Michael Zuraw.

For more information about Beethoven for All, visit www.dacamera.com/beethoven-for-all.





