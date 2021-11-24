DACAMERA Presents DavÃ³ne Tines Recital No. 1: Mass in January 2022

DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, continues its 2021-22 chamber music series with a performance by bass-baritone DavÃ³ne Tines on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center. In Recital No. 1: Mass, Tines brings together works of Johann Sebastian Bach; spirituals arranged by Tyshawn Sorey, Moses Hogan and Tines himself; rarely heard songs of Julius Eastman and Margaret Bonds; and a new work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw for a unique, powerful and highly unusual program that takes the form of the Latin liturgy.

DavÃ³ne Tines made a name for himself at a young age with his original and highly personal approach that draws upon various histories, cultures and aesthetics. He has been praised for continually pushing the boundaries of classical music, with work that blends opera, spirituals, gospels and anthems as a means to tell an intimate story of perseverance and human connection.

Tines' Recital No. 1 was recently praised in The New Yorker, with critic Alex Ross commending its ability to "traverse multiple centuries and worlds" while grounding audiences with "the taut resonance of one voice: a timbre at once grand and fraught, potent and vulnerable."

Tines is a winner of the 2020 Sphinx Medal of Excellence, which recognizes extraordinary, early-career classical musicians of color who demonstrate artistic excellence, outstanding work ethic, a spirit of determination and an ongoing commitment to leadership. He also is the recipient of the 2018 Emerging Artists Award given by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and is a graduate of Harvard University and The Juilliard School.

Originally set to appear during DACAMERA's 2019-20 season, Recital No. 1: Mass marks Tines' Houston debut. He will be accompanied by pianist Lester Green.

DACAMERA's chamber music series continues with a world premiere by composer Tyshawn Sorey, on Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20, 2022, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Rothko Chapel.

Tickets for Davone Tines start at $37.50. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before each concert begins.