DACAMERA Partners With Make-A-Wish to Surprise 15 Year-Old Bassoonist Battling Leukemia

Make-A-Wish and DACAMERA, along with Fox Products and Discovery Green, organized a surprise wish reveal for Brigham, a 15-year-old Houstonian who is battling leukemia. Brigham, an accomplished bassoonist, has a special passion for music and wished for a handcrafted, top-of-the-line instrument and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with professional musicians. Last Thursday at Discovery Green, Brigham was surprised with a hand-crafted Fox 601 Bassoon with Heckel bocal from Fox Products as well as a private performance by Houston's top orchestra performers.

"It means so much to have this experience. It's just been a long ride and it feels good, thank you. I can't put it into words," said Brigham Baer.

Before the performance, DACAMERA announced that Brigham will return to the Discovery Green stage in May to perform alongside Doug DeVries, a flutist in the DACAMERA Young Artists program, and his wind quintet, the Monarch Chamber Players. Brigham will also participate in the world premiere of a new work by DACAMERA Young Artist Jake Sandridge, which will be composed in Brigham's honor.

"Brigham, I understand you wished to play bassoon with a professional orchestra. Well, today I'm so excited to share with you that DaCamera is pleased to bring that dream to life," said Dr. Brandon Bell, DaCamera Director of Education Shares Opportunity for Brigham. "On May 20, Brigham will be back at Discovery Green performing with Doug DeVries, a flutist in the DACAMERA Young Artist, and his wind quintet, the Monarch Chamber Players."

"With hope, we find resilience. We rediscover joy. Hope strengthens us, connects us," said Yara Elsayed Guest, CEO CEO of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. "We are here to create hope and make magic happen for a very special friend, Brigham."

Featured Houston Bassoon All-Stars

Jordan Brokken, Monarch Chamber Players

Kara LaMoure, WindSync and the Breaking Winds Bassoon Quartet

Isaac Schultz, Houston Symphony

Amanda Swain, Houston Grand Opera and Houston Ballet

Featured Monarch Chamber Players

Doug DeVries, flute

Katie Hart, oboe

Rebecca Tobin, clarinet

Russell Rybicki, horn

Jordon Brokken, bassoon