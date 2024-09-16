Cone Man Running Productions to Present TALES FROM THE CRYPTIC VAULT OF THE ANTHOLOGICALLY MACABRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepare to be thrilled and chilled this Halloween season with the world premiere of Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre, a spine-tingling series of short plays written by Houston playwright Bryan Maynard. This eerie production will be brought to life by the talented directing team of Aaron Garrett, Qasim Makkani, Bryan Maynard, Ruth S McCleskey, Katherine Rinaldi, and Mark Stanley, with stage management by Barbara Stalder.

Meet the Cast:

The show features a stellar cast of local actors, including:

About the Show:

Aleister Crowley, a mysterious and sinister figure, guides the audience through a selection of terrifying tales from his favorite book, Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre. Each story is a journey into the unknown, filled with horror, humor, and unexpected twists. This production promises to be a spine-tingling experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat, if you dare.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, October 18: Opening Night 8pm

Saturday, October 19: Matinee at 3 PM

Friday, October 25 8pm

Saturday, October 26 8pm

Sunday, October 27: Matinee at 3 PM

Monday, October 28 8pm

Thursday, October 31: Special Halloween Performance 8pm

Friday, November 1 8pm

Saturday, November 2: Closing 8pm

Venue:

1824 Spring Street, Studio 233, Houston, TX 77007

Ticket Costs:

(+$2 per ticket when using a credit card)

$20 General

$15 for students, teachers, veterans, theater industry, seniors and groups of 7 or more

$12 for CMR

This Halloween season, don't miss out on the world premiere of Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre. It's a night of unforgettable stories that will haunt you long after the curtain falls.

For more information, or to reserve your tickets, contact Cone Man Running Productions at info@conemanrunning.com or call (281) 972-5897.

Join in for an evening of suspense, horror, and supernatural thrills!

