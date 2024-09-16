Cone Man Running Productions to Present TALES FROM THE CRYPTIC VAULT OF THE ANTHOLOGICALLY MACABRE

Performances will take place in October.
Prepare to be thrilled and chilled this Halloween season with the world premiere of Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre, a spine-tingling series of short plays written by Houston playwright Bryan Maynard. This eerie production will be brought to life by the talented directing team of Aaron Garrett, Qasim Makkani, Bryan Maynard, Ruth S McCleskey, Katherine Rinaldi, and Mark Stanley, with stage management by Barbara Stalder.
Aleister Crowley, a mysterious and sinister figure, guides the audience through a selection of terrifying tales from his favorite book, Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre. Each story is a journey into the unknown, filled with horror, humor, and unexpected twists. This production promises to be a spine-tingling experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat, if you dare.
Venue:
1824 Spring Street, Studio 233, Houston, TX 77007
Ticket Costs:
(+$2 per ticket when using a credit card)
$20 General
$15 for students, teachers, veterans, theater industry, seniors and groups of 7 or more
$12 for CMR
This Halloween season, don't miss out on the world premiere of Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre. It's a night of unforgettable stories that will haunt you long after the curtain falls.
For more information, or to reserve your tickets, contact Cone Man Running Productions at info@conemanrunning.com or call (281) 972-5897.
Join in for an evening of suspense, horror, and supernatural thrills!
