Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Classical Theatre Company Presents THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL

Directed by CTC Company Artist and 4th Wall Theatre Company  Artistic Director, Philip Lehl.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Classical Theatre Company Presents THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company (CTC) is proud to continue its 2022-2023 15th Anniversary Mainstage Season of Laughs with the masterpiece comedy of manners, The School for Scandal.

As the only professional theatre company in the State of Texas that solely produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays that are 100 or more years old.

The second of the trio of comedies for the season comes in the form of the 1777 Restoration Comedy by Richard Brinsley Sheridan, The School for Scandal. This particular adaptation involves a decidedly creative take on the play, utilizing only six actors to fill out a cast of 16 characters.

Directed by CTC Company Artist and 4th Wall Theatre Company Artistic Director, Philip Lehl, whose creative take on The Fair Maid of the West was lauded by critics and audiences alike, this production will follow suit.

"The School for Scandal is one of the great comedies in the classical canon," says CTC Executive Artistic Director John Johnston. "I am so excited to finally break into the realm of Restoration Comedy. It's an era ripe with plays, but we've never produced one until now. It's a play that explores the nature of rumors and scandal that has been so on the forefront of the zeitgeist in recent years. [Director] Philip was really drawn to this idea of 'Fake News' and how it has dominated our culture."

The play follows the fabricated scandals and backbiting of aristocratic English ne'er-do wells. Secrets and rumors swirl around three couples as they court and marry one another. Hilarity ensues as they turn on each other and their lies collapse around them.

Director Philip Lehl last directed at CTC with the dynamic production of Thomas Heywood's The Fair Maid of the West in 2019. His other work at CTC includes acting in a number of productions including Uncle Vanya, The Tempest, and most recently in The Merchant of Venice.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


THE SOUND INSIDE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre Company Photo
THE SOUND INSIDE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre Company
Nominated for six Tony awards, including Best Play, THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp will make its Houston premiere at 4th Wall Theatre Company on January 20, 2023.  
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads Favori Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: The Traditional A CHRISTMAS CAROL Enraptures Audiences With Its Exciting, New Tell Photo
Review: The Traditional A CHRISTMAS CAROL Enraptures Audiences With Its Exciting, New Telling at The Alley Theatre
Many already know the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. However, despite the many productions and movies I have seen of this timeless story, I truly believe that the Alley Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL was the most exciting telling that I have experienced. Live music, active puppets, and daring spectacle kept the piece enchanting every single moment.
Rec Room Arts Announces 2023 Season Photo
Rec Room Arts Announces 2023 Season
Rec Room Arts (Artistic Director Matt Hune, Associate Artistic Director Sophia Watt, Managing Director Stefan Azizi) announced the line-up for Rec Room Arts' 2023 mainstage season of plays at their treasured downtown theater on 100 Jackson Street, with a broad slate of courageous local premieres and re-imagined classics.

More Hot Stories For You


Classical Theatre Company Presents THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDALClassical Theatre Company Presents THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL
December 20, 2022

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American  Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company (CTC) is proud to continue its 2022-2023 15th Anniversary Mainstage Season of Laughs with the masterpiece comedy of manners,
THE SOUND INSIDE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre CompanyTHE SOUND INSIDE Announced At 4th Wall Theatre Company
December 20, 2022

Nominated for six Tony awards, including Best Play, THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp will make its Houston premiere at 4th Wall Theatre Company on January 20, 2023.  
Rec Room Arts Announces 2023 SeasonRec Room Arts Announces 2023 Season
December 16, 2022

Rec Room Arts (Artistic Director Matt Hune, Associate Artistic Director Sophia Watt, Managing Director Stefan Azizi) announced the line-up for Rec Room Arts' 2023 mainstage season of plays at their treasured downtown theater on 100 Jackson Street, with a broad slate of courageous local premieres and re-imagined classics.
Ars Lyrica Houston Hosts Gala At The Houston Museum Of Natural Science, February 4Ars Lyrica Houston Hosts Gala At The Houston Museum Of Natural Science, February 4
December 15, 2022

Ars Lyrica Houston's 2023 gala Gems, Charms, and Treasures will take place on Saturday, February 4th at 6:30 pm at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. This black tie event benefits Ars Lyrica Houston Opera Circle and its Baroque opera productions, and will raise vital support for Handel's opera Amadigi di Gaula, slated for May 2024. 
Houston Chamber Choir Presents HEAR THE FUTURE, Featuring Three Outstanding Youth Choirs, For January OfferingHouston Chamber Choir Presents HEAR THE FUTURE, Featuring Three Outstanding Youth Choirs, For January Offering
December 15, 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, presents the 23rd annual Hear the Future invitational choral festival on Sunday, Jan. 29 in the beautiful sanctuary of South Main Baptist Church.
share