Classical Theatre Company Presents THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company (CTC) is proud to continue its 2022-2023 15th Anniversary Mainstage Season of Laughs with the masterpiece comedy of manners, The School for Scandal.

As the only professional theatre company in the State of Texas that solely produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays that are 100 or more years old.

The second of the trio of comedies for the season comes in the form of the 1777 Restoration Comedy by Richard Brinsley Sheridan, The School for Scandal. This particular adaptation involves a decidedly creative take on the play, utilizing only six actors to fill out a cast of 16 characters.

Directed by CTC Company Artist and 4th Wall Theatre Company Artistic Director, Philip Lehl, whose creative take on The Fair Maid of the West was lauded by critics and audiences alike, this production will follow suit.

"The School for Scandal is one of the great comedies in the classical canon," says CTC Executive Artistic Director John Johnston. "I am so excited to finally break into the realm of Restoration Comedy. It's an era ripe with plays, but we've never produced one until now. It's a play that explores the nature of rumors and scandal that has been so on the forefront of the zeitgeist in recent years. [Director] Philip was really drawn to this idea of 'Fake News' and how it has dominated our culture."

The play follows the fabricated scandals and backbiting of aristocratic English ne'er-do wells. Secrets and rumors swirl around three couples as they court and marry one another. Hilarity ensues as they turn on each other and their lies collapse around them.

Director Philip Lehl last directed at CTC with the dynamic production of Thomas Heywood's The Fair Maid of the West in 2019. His other work at CTC includes acting in a number of productions including Uncle Vanya, The Tempest, and most recently in The Merchant of Venice.