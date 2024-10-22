Catastrophic Theatre Presents LOVE BOMB, A New Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Catastrophic Theatre will present LOVE BOMB by Brian Jucha and The Catastrophic ensemble, Conceived and Directed by Brian Jucha., running November 15 th through December 7th at MATCH.

What's Love Bomb about anyway? It's about “taxi dancers.” Even if it isn't. So, what's a taxi dancer? Early last century, taxi dancers attended dance halls, being paid in exchange for a single dance, maybe paid again for another, maybe paid once more for…?

Did we mention it's a musical?

Featuring songs from 1970's cultural icon and singer-songwriter Melanie, the First Lady of Woodstock notoriously famous for “Brand New Key” aka The Roller Skates song. Yeah, THAT Melanie.

This experimental new musical invites you to join us at the dance hall where there's nothing people won't do to find love. The rest is going to have to remain a surprise and you can bet it will be.

Catastrophic is a “make-your-own-meaning” theatre and nobody exemplifies that ethic better than Brian Jucha, who employs found text, pop culture, music, and intensive ensemble work to mystify, surprise, and enthrall audiences in ways they'd never imagined possible.

Brian Jucha has created original interdisciplinary theatre works for decades. An early participant in the development of Viewpoints Theory, the experimental dance-theatre savant worked with Anne Bogart for years culminating in the formation of Via Theater which he ultimately took over as artistic director. Love Bomb will be his 5th collaboration with Catastrophic and its forerunner Infernal Bridegroom Productions, including They Do Not Move, Toast, Last Rites and We Have Some Planes, which landed Jucha and the Catastrophic/IBP ensemble the cover of American Theatre magazine.

LOVE BOMB is conceived and directed by Brian Jucha, with songs by Melanie, musical arrangement by Miriam Daly, and featuring lighting design by Roma Flowers. Additionally devised and performed by ensemble members Noel Bowers, Amy Bruce, Tamarie Cooper, Bryan Kaplún, Karina Pal Montaño-Bowers, Miika Stewart, and Kyle Sturdivant.

LOVE BOMB runs November 15 – December 7, 2024 at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at matchouston.org or by calling the MATCH box office at 713-521-4533.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. , with a Special Monday Night performance to be announced. Tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can!

This production is recommended for audiences 12 and older.

